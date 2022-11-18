  1. EPaper
Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: Animals in books
It is better to lie quiet in the mud than to be disturbed on good bedding: From Rudyard Kipling’s  The Jungle Book

November 18, 2022 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST

Berty Ashley

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

‘The Queen has come!’ , illustration by Sir John Tenniel from Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.
1 / 10 | On November 20, 1820, the Essex, a whaling ship from Massachusetts was attacked near South America. Herman Melville, who was a year old at that time, grew up listening to the stories of this encounter as it became legendary. When he was 40 years old he wrote a novel inspired by the incident from a first-person perspective. What particular species of marine animal is the centre of both the book and the attack on the Essex?

Answer : Sperm Whale
