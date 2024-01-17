Chennai International Book Fair brings together publishers from 40 countries to take Tamil books to the world

January 17, 2024 12:44 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - Chennai

The second edition of the Chennai International Book Fair (CIBF) was inaugurated by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in the city on Tuesday.

The three-day event brings together publishers from 40 countries to share their books that can be translated to Tamil and vice-versa through the ‘rights hub’. The rights pavilion, with over 50 publishers, share their catalogue to get the right to translate their books.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Mahesh said Tamil Nadu had a long literary history. “CIBF aspires to enhance our love for reading and enhance cultural understanding,” he added. After signing nearly 350 memoranda of understanding with various publishers, 52 books were translated from Tamil into various languages through the translation grant given by the State government.

Stressing the importance of strong government laws, Gvantsa Jobava, vice-president, International Publishers Association, said the onus was not on the readers to avoid pirated copies of books but on the government to ensure that such books did not come into circulation.

In a social media message, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said: “Over 200 books related to vocational occupation topics will be translated and published in Tamil. As many as 20 literary agents have also been trained to bridge the gap between writers and publishers.” He urged the public to participate in the event so that creators could bring the wealth of knowledge in world languages to Tamil.

Various publishers from across the country in all languages have brought out books in various languages. Ival Bharathi, a literary agent and publisher, has already signed on five books that will be translated into other languages.

Mr. Mahesh also released a coffee table book Taking Tamil to the World on the occasion. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, MSME Minister T.M. Anbarasan, consul general of Malaysia Saravana Kumar Kumaravasagam, Education Secretary J. Kumaragurubaran, and others were present at the event.