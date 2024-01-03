Chennai book fair 2024 | A guide on where to go, what to read

January 03, 2024 04:53 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST

There is a sense of palpable excitement when one stands at the counter to purchase the ₹10 entry ticket to the Chennai Book Fair. Every year, this queue constitutes children in colourful clothes clutching the hands of their parents. There are teenagers who anticipate a shy and quiet time among books, and adults, young and old, boisterous and timid, mustering the courage to walk through nearly 900 stalls to buy just enough. There are budgets to think of, authors to meet, and conversations to be had about books and everything that constitutes life.

Adjectives like ‘biggest’ and ‘largest’ are hence not hyperbolic while referring to the Chennai Book Fair. Every year for the last 47 editions, the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI) has been facilitating this congregation of readers, writers and publishers alike to ensure that everyone loses themselves in words — written, spoken and shared.

This year, the book fair will take place from January 3 to January 21 between 2pm and 8.30pm on weekdays and 11.30am and 8.30pm on weekends. As custom dictates, there will be a 10% discount at all the stalls upon purchase.

Author and translator Kavitha Muralidharan has been visiting the book fair since the early 2000s and describes the place as one filled with drama and excitement. She has seen scuffles between authors, and fans going crazy over meeting authors. “I was stumped seeing poet R Cheran (Sri Lankan Tamil-Canadian academic, poet, playwright and journalist) for the first time there. The book fair is not just about reading. It leaves you energised. Over two weeks, one can see young people who look to pick up books to read and keep the streak for at least the next two months,” she says.

While this drive to read is the easiest observation to make at the book fair, the venue also becomes a place for children to discover the joys of reading. K Sivaraj, the publisher behind the bilingual children’s magazine Thumbi, says children have a natural ability to imagine circumstances that involve a mystical world. This is something that adults tend to lose with age. “Children can imagine make-believe circumstances where an elephant and deer live in a stream. Places like the book fair allow children to keep away from electronic devices that are an unfortunate necessity of today and lose themselves,” he says.

He adds that the world of social media is full of hate. Finding joy in books like The Brothers Karamazov by Fyodor Dostoevsky and Leo Tolstoy’s War and Peace, leaves adults with a positive feeling of rumination. The book fair becomes a place that facilitates interesting conversation and a space to perhaps even improve oneself.

Kannan Sundaram, popularly known as Kalachuvadu Kannan, after his publishing house based in Nagercoil says that he has had a stall at the Chennai book fair since 2002. Over the years, he has seen it shuffle locations with no proper walking paths or rain protection to its current form with covered sheets in this massive public ground at the YMCA. He adds that this is without doubt, one of the most vibrant book fairs in the country and among the very few in the world where publishers are turned away from displaying their collections due to lack of space.

He however, adds that a more imaginative approach with specific arenas for readers to sit down and flip through their books and a space for children to explore this world deeper, will help. He adds that young publishing houses also ought to be encouraged. “It takes a minimum of 10 years to get a stall here,” he remarks.

BAPASI’s secretary SK Murugan says that this year, there will be Penguin Random House India, British Council, HarperCollins and Simon & Schuster India for English books. However, the weight of the fair will be pulled by vernacular writing, especially with Tamil’s burgeoning publishing space. The World Tamil Research Centre, Sahitya Akademi and Dr Ambedkar Foundation will be present besides other niche publishers like Thirunangai Press LLP by trans activist and publisher Grace Banu and books from the Tamil diasporic community from Malaysia and Singapore.

Actor Kamal Haasan’s collected essays written between 1987 and 1990 titled Maiam magazine will be available too. This is besides the daily book releases and panels on books by popular Tamil orators like Suki Sivam, Solomon Pappaiah and Bharathi Baskar.

Kavitha adds that she is looking forward to the release of author and historian AR Venkatachalapathy’s new book Swadeshi Steam on freedom fighter VO Chidambaram Pillai that he has been working on for 40 years now, as well as author A Vennila’s Neerathigaram on life around the Mullaperiyar dam.

Time to strength train to carry bags full of books.

The Chennai Book fair will be held until January 21 at YMCA ground, Nandanam. Entry is ₹10 and free for students who display identity cards.