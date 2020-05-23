Short Stories Books

Chats with the sky: Review of ‘The Play of Dolls’ by Kunwar Narain, trs John Vater, Apurva Narain

Narain asks the fundamental question: what does it mean to be human?

Kunwar Narain, renowned Indian poet, critic, thinker, essayist and translator, once described his short fiction as a “romance with reality”. The stories in The Play of Dolls are just that: rich with nuanced observations on modern life presented from multiple perspectives, opening up engaging dialogues with the reader. They cover a range of themes, with elements of fable, folktale, mythology, history and metaphysics woven seamlessly into them.

The titular story, one of my favourites in the collection, zooms into a significant moment of human connection in the narrator’s life. Questions about love, fate, god and individual choice abound, but without weighing down the narrative. Most of the stories strike this delicate balance, focusing on individual lives while revealing the universal.

In ‘A Fight between Two Men’, Narain inverts the familiar device of anthropomorphising animals, used in, say, the Panchatantra and Aesop’s Fables. Human beings provide amusement and enlightenment to animals in this mesmerising story. Dialogues with animals, with the wind and the sky, or with inanimate objects like a watch, are all par for the course in Narain’s stories. Human beings end up being caged, chained, or trapped in stacks of files and office cabinets, posing the question: how does one survive in an inhuman world? Questions about the overreach of institutions and systems — the law, bureaucracy, government, codes of morality — and their encroachment into personal lives surface in stories like ‘Fear and ‘The Shirt’. Taking a humane course of action lands the protagonists in trouble and being human in itself becomes a crime.

None of the stories in The Play of Dolls is an easy read. Much like masters of the form such as Kafka and Borges, Narain asks his readers to examine the world with an open mind, stay alert, and continuously reason with themselves as they turn the pages.

The reviewer is the author of A Happy Place And Other Stories.

The Play of Dolls; Kunwar Narain, trs John Vater, Apurva Narain, India Penguin Modern Classics, ₹399

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
magazine
Literary Review
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 23, 2020 4:36:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/books/chats-with-the-sky-review-of-the-play-of-dolls-by-kunwar-narain-trs-john-vater-apurva-narain/article31647545.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY