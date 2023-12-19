  • We, the People, and Our Constitution (Speaking Tiger) by Neera Chandhoke is the first book in the Ideas of the Indian Constitution series of 10 short books, written by well-known scholars in India and the West. In her essay, Chandhoke, who taught Political Science at Delhi University, argues why the Constitution is as much a political and moral document as it is a legal one, and as Indian as the republic it created.
  • Michelle Mendonça Bambawale moved to Goa after COVID-19, and settled down in a 160-year-old home she inherited in Siolim, a village in north Goa. Having never lived in the State before, she couldn’t help but wonder if her Goan ancestry made her an insider or if she would remain an outsider. In her memoir, Becoming Goan (Penguin), she confronts her complex relationship with her Goan Catholic heritage and explores themes of identity, culture, migration, stereotypes and labels.
  • In That Mill, I Too Was Forged: Poems (Speaking Tiger) by Narayan Surve, and translated by Jerry Pinto, is a collection of poetry about workers’ lives in Bombay. Surve who is one of the greats of Marathi poetry is often referred to as the “people’s poet”.
  • The Viceroy’s Artist (Hachette) by Anindyo Roy is a fictionalised retelling of the Indian travels of the famous nonsense poet Edward Lear. Drawing inspiration from Lear’s journals, Roy combines the dual journey – of travel through the subcontinent and the depths of Lear’s psyche. Each chapter in the book features illustrations by Saurav Roy that capture the journey’s essence and pay tribute to the beloved artist.