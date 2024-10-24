Celebrating the art and imagination of K.G. Subramanyan in his centenary year

The genius of Kalpathi Ganpathi Subramanyan (1924-2016), widely known by his initials ‘K.G.’ or fondly addressed as ‘Mani-da’ in academic circles, extends beyond his body of work. He has been a stalwart of art (and its discourses) in modern India and continues to occupy a notable space in the field, even in his centennial year. It is this omniscient presence of K.G. Subramanyan in the Indian art scene and his keen eye that the five collections of essays, published by Seagull Books earlier this year, celebrates. The series constitutes a total of 19 essays including the title essays Theory Text Context, The Local and the Global, A Matter of Perspective, The Concept of Tradition, and Discovering Each Other.

In these, K.G. raises critical questions and even offers a substantial debate on many: What does culture mean today, for the individual and for the collective? Where does the true value of art lie, in commercialisation or in dedicated patronage? What does art mean for the average person viz-a-viz “the professional”? Is it a matter of perception or of expression that separates a lay person from an artist? Can there be a common global art? Is art an expression of morality and truthfulness of the artist and his ideas or is it symbolic only of an aesthetic value? Can it be one without the other? Can it be both? Where does rural and tribal art stand in the larger landscape of art and culture? Between integration and accommodation, which is a fairer and more viable solution, when it comes to local/regional/tribal art? Why is there a generally shared notion that to be tied to tradition is to be backward-looking and that a modern outlook is perforce anti-traditional and nonconformist? In a heavily mechanised and industrialised world, does handiwork have a chance to survive? Are science and art two sides of the same coin? And so on.

Perceptive vision

Curated by the art historian and critic, R. Siva Kumar, the essays and lectures available in these collections are selected from The Magic of Making, originally written 20-40 years ago, in the light of the emergence of a new India finding (and funding) its global footing. A thoughtful commentary on post-Independence trends and priorities of the country when it comes to protecting, promoting, and preserving its art and artisans, as well as its cultural traditions, the series remains as relevant as it was when first delivered. If anything, the issues have magnified in the recent past.

K.G.’s perceptive vision on the matter suggests that “culture” is something more than ‘remote’ and ‘exotic’ as displayed in “the periodical extravaganzas” of cultural festivals in the country and abroad, which in his opinion are more often than not, a means to “reduce culture into commodity and ritual into public entertainment.” Culture, he writes, is a human being’s relation with the self, with fellow human beings, and their relationship with the environment — natural or built, local or global. It is a relationship that must be in congruence with one’s traditional past as well as with the innovations and infrastructure of the present. K.G. maintains that the goal is to achieve a balance between the two, a “harmony”, as it were, so as to create a “culture-intent society”.

Preserving an ecosystem

A recipient of all the Padma awards — three of India’s four highest civilian accolades — K.G. Subramanyan’s oeuvre is remarkable, no doubt, but his conspicuous efforts towards retaining the value of art in Indian society, as highlighted by the essays, are even more so. He understands (and questions) the psyche of not just artists, being one himself, but also that of policy makers, social activists, industrialists, politicians, sociologists, educators, and of course, the audience, targeted or otherwise.

Serious art has never been a mainstream concern, falling short in its ‘recreational’ value. The attention that Sholay (1975) draws has always been higher than a film like Pather Panchali (1955); ‘Gulshan Nandas’ would always sell high in comparison to the ‘Premchands’ of the literary world. Popularity may always be in favour of the taste of the commoner than the artist, but it is not to say that art does not exist in the common world. K.G. quotes examples from rural/regional pockets of India: Santokben from Gujarat who painted the walls of her home and of neighbouring houses in festive seasons; the floor and wall drawings done by Rajasthani women from villages around Sawai Madhopur; the “Ganeshstapans” over doorways by Kanbi women of Saurashtra. “Self-taught village women, putting many trained artists to shame,” he notes. Urbanisation, however, has uprooted them from their traditions.

In addition to his own points of view, he also shares the perspective he has gained from mentors and historical figures ranging from Abanindranath Tagore, Coomaraswamy, Nandalal Bose, and given his own ideological inclinations, M.K. Gandhi — albeit “the phenomenon called Gandhi, not the person” — who has but acted as a “distant catalyst” in the country’s cultural values.

Anyone who has read K.G.’s works, if not visited his art exhibitions, is well aware of his breadth as an artist and as an observer of the world in the socio-political context of its past as well as its present. His satire on democracy in The Tale of the Talking Face (originally published in 1998) or his understanding of the human condition in When God First Made Animals, He Made Them All Alike (1985) are proof of his sensibilities.

The contents of the essays in question show that K.G. was well-versed with the nuances of economics, polity, religion, education systems, and much more. He knew very well that Indian culture needs preservation amidst “the juggernaut of progress”, and protecting art and artisans may be the way to do it. Even William Blake agrees: “When the Nations grow old, the Arts grow cold/And Commerce settles on every tree.”

