By Toutatis! It’s birthday time

Back in the early 1990s, a friend’s marriage of barely a few weeks was very nearly wrecked because of — I kid you not — two comic-book characters. The story, to which I bore witness up-close, went like this: the girl’s father had an expansive collection of Tintin and Asterix comics, and my friend — a cherished son-in-law — presumed, not unreasonably, that in exercise of his conjugal rights, he could borrow a few at a time.

But that expectation quickly ran into the iron force of the cussed father-in-law’s golden rule: that while the comics, which he typically kept locked away, could be read at home — and in his presence! — they were never to leave the house. I’ll say nothing about my pal’s outraged reaction other than that the chromatically resplendent epithets he unburdened himself of would have caused even Captain Haddock to turn as blue as those billions of blistering barnacles.

It’s a fair bet that for all the joy they’ve infused in readers, Tintin — who, despite his eternally youthful Peter Pan looks, turned 90 in January — and Asterix, who will turn an ageless 60 in October, have proved similarly ruinous to countless other relationships. On fandom websites, there are entire discussion threads devoted to triumphalist claims about just how annoyingly possessive fans get with their comic-book collections.

Vital statistics

The question of just why these two unlikely characters — a Belgian reporter with a signature flipped-up tuft and the do-good ethic of a Boy Scout, and a mythical Gaul and a strategist who trounced foreign invaders centuries ago — inspire such passions or even appeal to millions of readers across cultures and age-groups around the world has proved puzzling to many.

In Tintin’s case, Michael Farr, author of Tintin: The Complete Companion, notes that a key aspect of the popularity relates to the fact that these adventures can be appreciated at many levels. Tintin’s creator Georges Remi, alias Hergé (the French pronunciation of his initials ‘GR’ in reverse), struck gold “by devising a character who would appeal to children as much as grown-ups, though for often quite different reasons,” Farr writes. Typically, children are drawn to Tintin’s high-on-adrenaline

A Tintin balloon in Brussels | Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Istock

adventures, his adorable, old-faithful fox terrier Snowy, and the comedic second-rung characters: from the tipple-happy sea-dog Captain Haddock to the spoonerism-afflicted Thomson and Thompson, to Bianca Castafiore, the operatic soprano with a glass-shattering voice. Adults find additional layers of resonance: clever wordplay, and allusions to real-world personalities and events — from revolutions to political convulsions.

But in equal measure, some of Tintin’s old-world charm is born of the fact that he represents a throwback to an era when heroes did not wear capes or possess superpowers: instead, he solves cases and brings criminals to justice on the sheer strength of his ingenuity. Although a free-agent foreign correspondent with a seemingly limitless expense account is something of an anachronism today, Tintin also embodies a time when the “power of the printed word” was widely acknowledged — even by criminal elements who feared his exposés.

Goody two-shoes

In all fairness, Tintin wasn’t always such an annoyingly squeaky-clean goody two-shoes. His first adventure, in Soviet Union in 1929, barely 12 years after the Communist revolution, was criticised for its excessively propagandist tone and its portrayal of Communism as undiluted evil — although, in Hergé’s defence, he accurately captured the essence of Soviet ‘Potemkin’ villages and the awe with which “useful idiots” from the West perceived the Bolshevik rule. In large part, the propagandist tone may have been influenced by Father Norbert Wallez, the right-wing cleric who ran Le Vingtième Siècle(The Twentieth Century), the conservative Catholic newspaper in Belgium, in which Hergé worked.

Tintin’s next adventure, in the Belgian colony of Congo, was a bigger disaster. Hergé was accused of, among other things, outright racism and gruesome wildlife carnage. In one scene, Tintin drills a hole in a rhino’s thick hide, shoves in a dynamite stick, and sets it alight. After the rhino is blown to bits, he wryly says: “Perhaps the charge was a bit too strong.”

Hergé would dismiss both the Soviet and the Congo episodes as “the indiscretions of my youth”. In subsequent interviews, he acknowledged with contrition that he had perhaps been fed the “prejudices of the bourgeois society in which I moved.” He further said he felt “remorse for having killed or caused to suffer too many animals in Tintin in the Congo.”

The Tintin of the later adventures comes across as politically correct — even excessively so. By the time of the 23rd adventure in the series, in Tintin and the Picaros, he becomes so evolved as to insist that the revolution that Alcazar is plotting, to overthrow Tapioca, must be entirely bloodless. Similarly, in Tintin in Tibet, the 20th adventure in the series, Hergé is perhaps so influenced by the spiritual aura of the Himalayan region that the entire episode is free of violence — or even villains. Even the Abominable Snowman comes across as an Adorable Snowman.

There is one criticism, however, that the Tintin series has not been able to shake off: there is no central woman character, and — as one Tintinology researcher puts it — Tintin’s Boy-Scout world is characterised by “gynophobia”. Other than Bianca Castafiore, the channel of diva-esque comedic excess, the women characters in the series appear only as maids, landladies and gypsies.

Hergé later defended himself, claiming that sentimentality had little place in Tintin’s stories — which, in any case, are about men getting into all sorts of “misadventures rather than adventures”. In such situations, he said, “mocking women” would not have been nice. Where the sight of a man slipping on a banana peel — which happens often enough — may come across as funny, he did not wish to subject women to such humiliations.

Yin and yang

And what accounts for the appeal of Asterix and Obelix, the indefatigable Gauls who hold out against the far more powerful Roman legionnaires? How is it that the two unlikely warriors “conquered”, as one commentator put it, more territory than Napolean? Central to it, in the opinion of illustrator Albert Uderzo (who, along with writer René Goscinny, brought the characters to life), is the triumph of the underdog in the eternal David-versus-Goliath battle. Asterix and Obelix also

An Asterix & Obelix mural in Brussels. | Photo Credit: Wiki Commons

represent the union of ingenuity and brute force, of restrained wisdom and untamed raw energy, of yin and yang.

But perhaps somewhat more so than the Tintin series, the Asterix comics reveal themselves and provide chuckle-inducing amusement for discerning readers who have a rudimentary understanding of Latin turns of phrases and the wordplays on names (of characters and places), and the clever puns that Goscinny wove in — which translate remarkably well across 111 languages and dialects.

Illustratively, in the original French version, Obelix’s dog is called Idéfix (which is a play on idée fixe, which means ‘fixed idea’ or an obsession of sorts); and the name in the English-language comic is Dogmatix, which retains the idea of an obsession, and additionally introduces the play on the word ‘dog’).

The situational humour in the Asterix series is somewhat circular: here, too, a large part of it springs from the stereotyping of cultures, in Europe and elsewhere, and in the exaggerated caricature of traits that are portrayed as typifying communities. Where the thrill-inducing, danger-laced action in the Tintin series almost always proceeds at breakneck speed, with Asterix and Obelix, even the biff-bang fight sequences evoke laughter rather more than anxiety. That’s also because there is often a comforting familiarity to the sequences the warrior protagonists find themselves in.

Poles apart

(Somewhat curiously, a modern-day French activist campaigning against genetically modified food has modelled himself on Asterix, right down to a handlebar moustache. In much the same way that Asterix beats back invaders, José Bové, a sheep farmer in Aveyron in the Midi-Pyrénées region, is pushing back against the ‘invasion’ by McDonald’s.)

For all that they have in common as comic-book heroes whose fame has spread around the world, Tintin and Asterix are also poles apart on one distinctive count. The Tintin series takes itself excessively seriously, with the earnestness of a Boy Scout. Not all the jollity and the comedic influences of the second-rung characters can detract from the fact that Tintin is, in many ways, a wannabe peacenik mahatma who will never veer from the path of political correctness and will not give himself over to gastronomic or other sensory excesses. You can count on him to readily throw himself into Mission Impossible situations, but he is fundamentally incapable of laughing at himself. He is too much of an adarsh balak.

Asterix and Obelix, on the other hand, are completely uninhibited about celebrating the slapstick and over-the-top tomfoolery — and even the occasional gratuitous violence. And they know how to party. Hanging around with them may be bad for my cholesterol levels, but, by Toutatis! — unless the sky falls on my head — there’s no place else I’d rather be.

