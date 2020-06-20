‘Burmese Days’ by George Orwell

20 June 2020 16:00 IST

Before he debuted as a writer, Eric Arthur Blair changed his name to George Orwell. This duality informed his life forever, as did the reality that he was a child of the British Raj. He was born in India and his father was an official in the Indian Civil Service. Blair was sent back home to study: after a stint at Eton, he didn’t opt for Oxford or Cambridge like many others. Instead Blair/ Orwell returned to work with the Indian Imperial Police in Burma for five years. The experience he gathered morphed into his first novel, Burmese Days, a scathing indictment of imperialism, exposing the dark face of British rule in the subcontinent.

The story goes, and Emma Larkin notes this in her introduction to the Penguin Modern Classics edition, that Orwell’s publisher was reluctant to publish the book as he felt some of the characters and the place itself (Katha in Upper Burma, which became the thinly-veiled Kyauktada in his interpretation) were so realistic it could be libellous. So, Burmese Days was first published in the U.S. in 1934 and a year later in the U.K., with changes.

Welcome to the club

Set in the 1920s, the story revolves around 35-year-old John Flory, a white timber merchant with a “hideous” birthmark on his face he desperately tries to hide. We first meet Flory as he sets off to the Kyauktada Club, “the real seat of British power, the Nirvana for which native officials and millionaires pine in vain.” What’s more, the “proud boast of Kyauktada Club” is that it has “never admitted an Oriental to membership.”

Kyauktada is a “fairly typical Upper Burma town, that had not changed greatly between the days of Marco Polo and 1910,” when it was chosen for a railway terminus. Orwell brings Katha alive with the “Irrawaddy glittering like diamonds in the patches that caught the sun,” but is unsparing on both the whites and the natives who are impacted by the colonial system. U Po Kyin, for instance, is perhaps the worst subdivisional magistrate imaginable, corrupt and plotting to smear the reputation of Dr. Veraswami, who is Flory’s friend. The only possible way to save the doctor is to get him a membership to the all-white club, which U Po Kyin is also eyeing.

Flory uses his visits to Dr. Veraswami’s home to vent against the Empire: “My dear doctor, how can you make out that we are in this country for any purpose except to steal?” Dr. Veraswami is taken up with the good things the British have introduced and is appalled by Flory’s seditious claims. The two-sidedness of Flory — he both hates and loves his country — becomes apparent when a riot erupts, and he helps quell it.

Two Orwells

The arrival of Elizabeth Lackersteen shakes up Flory’s world, but not enough to change the circumstances of his end. Flory, who critics have likened to Orwell himself, finds her attractive but cannot bear her snobbery or the fact that she is in search of a husband at any cost. He tries to make her interested in all things “Oriental,” but she shudders at the experiences, which are all “beastly.”

“There were two Orwells,” points out Malcolm Muggeridge in his introduction to the U.S. edition, “though in his political attitudes Orwell was ardently anti-imperialist, he continued to cherish a romantic notion of empire builders valiantly bearing the white man’s burden,” as evident in Burmese Days. And yet, many of his ideas, including hatred of injustice, anti-totalitarianism, a socialist outlook, took shape while he worked in Burma. “A lot of Orwell’s future manias are already apparent in Burmese Days — for instance, his excessive loathing of the way of life of the English lower-middle classes, with their domestic bric-a-brac, their aspidistras and brass trays” writes Muggeridge. Indeed, the British saw to it that typical English flowers like phlox and larkspur, hollyhock and petunia, “rioted in vast size and richness.”

Larkin says that as a policeman in Burma, “Orwell saw the underbelly of the empire; not the triumphant bugles or bejewelled maharajas, but the drunken sahibs pickled by heat and alcohol in mildewed clubs, the scarred and screaming Burmese in their prison cells. He witnessed firsthand the devastating effects of repressive governance and it troubled him deeply.”

In the intrepid travelogue, Finding George Orwell in Burma, Larkin recalls that Burmese acquaintances frequently told her that Orwell did not write one book about their country: actually he wrote three, Burmese Days, Animal Farm and Nineteen Eighty-Four.

The writer looks back at one classic every month.