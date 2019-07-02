British Council Library in Bengaluru revamped in style

If you thought libraries were spaces lined with endless book shelves and every murmur is met with a silence please!, a visit to the revamped British Council Library in Bengaluru will change this perception. The library has been renovated to be more relevant to a younger audience.

It has been re-imagined as a cultural hub, with modern interiors, including contemporary chairs, bean bags and swanky bookshelves on wheels. It is not just a place where you just bury your nose in books, but is designed to be more interactive and flexible.

The space can be converted into a performance arena, used for a film screening or even to conduct workshops — all these within 20 minutes. The interactive touch-screen, which in the centre of the library catches your eye and lends a swankier look to the space.

The modern décor, though, does not take away from the seriousness of reading. British Council Library constantly updates its collection every month, phasing out and introducing sets of books, based on research and customer feedback. The library has different sections that will appeal to every kind of reader.

Go Digital There is digital access to 1,15,000 books and 14,000 journals covering a wide range of subjects such as humanities, engineering, management and more. The online library includes 16,000 comics and graphic novels and 1,800 plus audio books.

The children’s library, which comprises not only books from the UK, but also world literature, has the 100 best books listed out by The Guardian. There is also the management and self-development section and the contemporary UK collection section, in which there are sub sections such as popular science. The fiction section includes all the 50 books that won the Man Booker prize.

For 70 years, the British Council Library has been a haven for book lovers, students and professionals.

“The way young people approach learning is different. The library attracts youngsters who are interested in a wide range of topics such as arts, indie films, musical performances and more,” said Janaka Pushpanathan, Director-British Council, South India, at the relaunch last week. “We are customer-led and noticed there has been a huge shift in the kind of audience we are getting. We have young and working parents who also bring their children along. We have a huge demand for programmes for children.”

Events around reading British Council Library aims to bring together the bibliophile community through various events, such as book club meets, book launch events, Cafe Scientifique, and cultural programmes such as poetry sessions and games

Janaka added that the library has been created to make it more relevant for readers. “There is something for everyone. Anyone, from a fashion designer, an entrepreneur, and school student to management professionals, young mothers and film buffs can come here.” By signing up for a membership, Janaka says, you not only get access to the space, but also “access to Wi-Fi and learning resources with value-added professional development events and workshops.”

Something for everyone They will also host a range of professional development workshops. There is also self development content such as audio books and how-to resources on unique topics such as Atomic Training.

The renovation of the library was celebrated through a series of events such as a storytelling performance for children by Shreya Biswas, a unique workshop Chitrakatha, in which children guided by Shreya, created stories through pictures, a session on Birds of Bengaluru, which had renowned Ullas Anand, Director Ecoedu, give a talk on birds and birdwatching in Bengaluru. There was also an event held on Indie cinema and animation from India and around, an Unbox event — film screenings, and a theatre workshop for children conducted by actor-director-and teacher Chanakya Vyas. The hosting of these events signified the purpose of British Council Library to reach out to wider audience.

The library is located at Prestige Takt, 23, Kasturba Cross Road.