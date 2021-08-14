Brimful of fury: Irfan Aslam reviews ‘Still We Sing: Voices on Violence against Women’

This anthology by women poets of South Asia is a cry against gender violence

This anthology is meant to shake our conscience, making us aware of the injustice around us. A collection of poetry by women poets from across South Asia, the book deals with the gender-based violence that is rampant in this part of the world. Irrespective of borders, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, all carry this terrible stigma, which sets the region back by centuries.

Many poems here sound like cries of women. One of the most poignant is ‘First They Raped Manamperi’ by Shamila Daluwatte from Sri Lanka. Manamperi was a local beauty queen who was raped and murdered by Sri Lankan army officers during the insurgency of 1971.

Similarly, India-born poet Usha Akella’s graphic poem, ‘Naming’, is about Jyoti Singh who was gangraped in December 2012 and died later of her wounds.

Sri Lankan poet Damayanthi Muthukumaranage takes on the violence women face at the hands of their husbands: He possesses a certificate/ which condones all forms of violence/ that take place within /the matrimonial abode.

Ambreen Salahuddin from Pakistan turns upside down the Islamic belief that hurs will wait for men in paradise to satisfy their lust as a divine reward. In ‘Shameless Women,’ she writes: These men will fill the pits of hell/ but they don’t know/ in heaven that fills up the imagination of women,/ seventy-two handsome and tall slaves with muscular bodies are dancing!/ Every nerve of their bodies can be seen palpitating through their flimsy garments!/ And on this reward/ women feel proud of themselves.

Salahuddin’s compatriots like Zehra Nigah and Fahmida Riaz are also a part of this anthology along with the late Sara Shagufta, who had taken the patriarchal system head on in her poetry.

The anthology begins with an iconic poem by perhaps the most famous woman poet of Punjab, Amrita Pritam. Her ‘Today, I Invoke Waris Shah’ is addressed to the classic poet Waris Shah, who versified the legend of Heer-Ranjha.

Some other Indian poets included here are Nirupama Dutt, Kamala Das, Rochelle Potkar, Tishani Doshi and Sarita Jenamani.

Many of these poems are reactions to acts of gender violence that got media attention. One wonders who will sing of the thousands of women who are similarly tortured but whose stories we never get to hear.

Still We Sing: Voices on Violence against Women; Edited by Sarita Jenamani, Dhauli Books, ₹495

The writer is a journalist and poet based in Lahore.