Review of Sankar’s Dear Reader — A Writer’s Memoir: In memory of memory

May 05, 2023 09:05 am | Updated May 03, 2023 05:25 pm IST

The intrepid Bengali novelist, Sankar, with a literary career spanning seven decades, calls Dear Reader a whimsical collection of a writer’s life and work. The chapters are not chronologically ordered, and the stories, self-admittedly, jump back and forth in time but they are a fascinating read of a city and its people, particularly strong women like his mother and grandmother; and a Bengal, pre and post partition.

First published in Bengali in 2015 when he turned 81, Eka Eka Ekashi has now been translated into English by Arunava Sinha and ensures a larger readership of a writer who “illuminated” all his books, short stories, travelogues and even enquiries into Vivekananda with his memories.

Sankar was born at Bongram in Jessore district in 1933, and thereby hangs a tale. For a few hours after partition in 1947, Bongram became a part of Pakistan and a flag too was raised. “Then some people found serious mistakes in Radcliffe’s map, and we were turned back into Indians from Pakistanis,” he writes in ‘A Bangaal from Bongram’. In Bengal, people who hail from the eastern part (now Bangladesh) are called Bangaals, and those from the west are called Ghotis, and both sides have a friendly and not-so-friendly fight over everything from books, music, cuisine to favourite football clubs.

Ode to a mentor

His father died in 1947, and Mani Shankar Mukherjee or Sankar was forced to roam the streets of Calcutta in search of work. A friend’s brother introduced Sankar to Noel Barwell, a barrister, who hired him as a stenographer and typist in his office. While Barwell was at the High Court, Sankar would spend the day reading the numerous books on the shelves in his office. Then, Barwell went to Madras for a case and never returned. Barwell’s death saddened Sankar and he felt as if “the ground beneath my feet had been taken away.” He thought of a fitting tribute for Barwell. When building a statue or naming a road after Barwell proved to be impractical ideas, he took to writing a book in his honour.

ADVERTISEMENT

The result was the novel Kato Ajanare ( The Great Unknown). A bestseller by an unheard of debut writer led to many writing Sankar off as a one-book wonder, but the storyteller in him refused to give up. He wrote his second book, Chowringhee in 1962, which continues to sell 60-odd years on, and a host of other popular novels like Jana Aranya ( The Middleman) and Seemabadha ( Limited Company), both part of Satyajit Ray’s Calcutta films. The serendipitous manner in which the story of Chowringhee came to him is a story in itself.

In Dear Reader, he reflects on his early years and the people who influenced him, particularly his mother and grandmother, his teachers, and the writers he adored, from Bibhutibhusan Bandopadhyay ( Pather Panchali), also from Bongram like Sankar, to other Bengali stalwarts like Shibram Chakraborty and Sunil Gangopadhyay.

Always open to stories and thanks to a tremendous quest for knowledge, he would pick up tales everywhere. He learnt the secret of the word ‘Writers’ in the canteen of the famous British-era red building in the heart of the city which served as the government’s headquarters till some years ago when it was closed for repairs. He dropped in at bars to collect material for Chowringhee. He is also not averse to calling a spade a spade. In ‘Salaam Calcutta’ he rips apart the false praise heaped on a city, bursting at the seams: “There was a torrent of lies on the occasion of 300 years of Calcutta. The woodworms told everyone, ‘You won’t find another city as wonderful as this one.’ Barefaced lies. Calcutta will make no progress till Calcuttans realise their own condition.”

For those who have read Sankar, it’s wonderful to find references of his work in the memoir; for a new generation of readers, it’s a wonderful way to discover a writer who always has his ear to the ground.

Dear Reader: A Writer’s Memoir; Sankar, translated by Arunava Sinha, HarperCollins, ₹499.

sudipta.datta@thehindu.co.in