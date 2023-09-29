Review of Ritu Menon’s India on Their Minds: Writing like three-ply yarn

September 29, 2023 09:01 am | Updated September 27, 2023 05:07 pm IST

When Gandhi visited Jallianwala Bagh after the massacre of 1919, he stayed at Saraladebi Chaudhurani’s home who was deeply influenced by him. Tagore’s niece had been a staunch supporter of a “martial Hinduism” but, following Gandhi’s steps, took up the cause of swadeshi, much to her husband Rambhuja Chaudhury’s chagrin “for what he thought of as Gandhi’s weak-kneed non-violence.”

In India on Their Minds, Ritu Menon gathers the thoughts and writings of eight women — Nayantara Sahgal, Qurratulain Hyder, Rashid Jahan, Ismat Chughtai, Attia Hossain, Kamlaben Patel, Lakshmi Sahgal and Saraladebi — who witnessed, and participated in, the events leading up to the Independence of India. In various forms, novel, memoir, short story, essay, these women observed the birth of a nation and Partition, and recorded the moments and the aftermath.

“The main character in my novels has always been India,” Nayantara Sahgal tells the writer. “Her India was what she called ‘a glittering aspiration’; newly independent, blindsided and knocked sideways by Partition, yet aspiring to secularism, pluralism, diversity and equality.” Essential to her India are the ideas of non-violence, espoused by Gandhi, freedom and democracy, to create a society “in which women and the disadvantaged will find their rightful place.” Nayantara Sahgal’s writing life, then, says Menon, is a feminist project — in it, the personal, the political and the literary intertwine like three-ply yarn.

Talking about India’s Hindutva present, Nayantara Sahgal finds a “sequential connection” between three events — “One was when Nathuram Godse killed Gandhi, second was when L.K. Advani did a rath yatra which led to the demolition of the Babri Masjid, and the third was Gujarat in 2002.”

Ba’s orthodox Hinduism

Another remarkable story is that of Kamlaben Patel, a Gandhian who lived alone and wore only white khadi saris. During 1947-1952 when India carried out its ‘Recovery Programme’, by which Hindu and Muslim women who had been abducted were rescued and returned to their families, Kamuben was involved in the project. Although a Gandhian, she disagreed with the orthodox Hinduism and traditionalism she found in Gandhian thought, and declined to speak at a function commemorating Kasturba because “Ba personified the subordinate status of Hindu women.”

Others like Lakshmi Sahgal joined Subhas Chandra Bose’s INA in explicit rejection of Gandhi’s strategy of non-violence, though she respected him enormously for his resistance. This is in contrast to Nayantara Sahgal’s view, who maintained that there is nothing passive about non-violence, but that it is a conscious and active resistance. Saraladebi came around to the same view, despite advocating a muscular Hinduism, says Menon.

“An undercurrent of loss, strong in some, muted in others, runs through the work of all the writers who transitioned into free India,” writes Menon. Reading their different stories, tied by their relationship with India, makes this slim book a wonderful addition to Independence/Partition literature.

India on Their Minds; Ritu Menon, Women Unlimited, ₹399.

sudipta.datta@thehindu.co.in

