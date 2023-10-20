HamberMenu
Review of Anita Mani’s Women in the Wild Stories of India’s Most Brilliant Women Wildlife Biologists: Georgias of the jungle

Anita Mani’s focus is on wildlife, and the women who have dedicated their lives to its research, protection and preservation

October 20, 2023 09:03 am | Updated 09:03 am IST

Nandini Bhatia
Ayushi Jain assessing a nest flooded due to a nearby dam closure.

Ayushi Jain assessing a nest flooded due to a nearby dam closure. | Photo Credit: Sreerag Krishnan

Ghazala birdwatching in the historic campus of the Forest Research Institute, Dehradun.

Ghazala birdwatching in the historic campus of the Forest Research Institute, Dehradun. | Photo Credit: Shahla Khan

Viji at the cane turtle study site in Nadukani, Kerala, in 1984.

Viji at the cane turtle study site in Nadukani, Kerala, in 1984. | Photo Credit: MCBT Library

Divya Mudappa planting saplings at the Stanmore restoration site with school children, in 2004.

Divya Mudappa planting saplings at the Stanmore restoration site with school children, in 2004. | Photo Credit: Nature Conservation Foundation

Divya Karnad (second from left) on a fishploration programme.

Divya Karnad (second from left) on a fishploration programme. | Photo Credit: Prasanna Venkatesh

A woman’s passion is often perceived as an expression of emotion than of ambition. Their zeal is sentimental and their success, a stroke of luck. Anita Mani, founder of India’s first bird book imprint, Indian Pitta Books, actively engages with this passive aggression that women face in their professions, especially in the field of science and scientific research, in her latest book Women in the Wild. Her focus is on wildlife, depleting biodiversity, and the women who have dedicated their lives to its research, protection and preservation.

Usha Lachungpa with Dr. Salim Ali during the first ever ringing of the Lesser Florican.

Usha Lachungpa with Dr. Salim Ali during the first ever ringing of the Lesser Florican. | Photo Credit: Asad Rahmani

The anthology features a vast array of pioneering biologists and ecologists. There is India’s first ‘Birdwoman’, Jamal Ara, about whom so little is known; the ‘Turtle girl’ J. Vijaya, who saved olive ridley turtles; wildlife biologist Vidya Athreya who spent years studying life patterns of leopards; Divya Mudappa known for her resilient work in the area of restoration ecology; Dr. Uma Ramakrishnan who is passionate about uncovering tiger genetics; and Dr. Divya Karnad famous for her observations on marine conservation and the inconsistencies in seafood consumption.

Pooja Choksi instals an acoustic monitor on a tree.

Pooja Choksi instals an acoustic monitor on a tree. | Photo Credit: Sarika Khanwilkar

Writers, journalists and scientists who have composed these essays are also prominent names in the field, including the award-winning journalist-writer Teresa Rehman, environmentalist Zai Whitaker who comes from a long line of naturalists, columnist and conservationist Neha Sinha, and Mani herself, among other women and some men.

Uma Ramakrishnan sampling elephant dung, in 1997.

Uma Ramakrishnan sampling elephant dung, in 1997. | Photo Credit: R. Sukumar

A way of life

While the philosophy of conservation and sustainability is embedded in our traditional history, it is fast being replaced by commercial values. In our urban pursuits, we remain disconnected from nature. In an effort to reverse this, Women in the Wild interact with indigenous, local and dependent communities — trying to preserve the culture as much as the science of flora and fauna. For these women, conservation is more than a career choice; it is a “way of life”. Regardless of the subject of their study, who they’re trying to save — someone with leaves, wings, paws, fins or shells; or where — on the hills, under the ocean, deep inside forests or caves — their goal is simple: to bring the nuances of ecology and human geography under the limelight. In the process, they face multiple challenges: from managing funds to controlling the effects of climate change on wildlife. They spend a lifetime fighting for animal sensitivity and minimising human-animal conflict — “bridging science and society” through this triad of life, lifestyle and livelihood. As spokespersons, they use media to communicate science. As activists and historians, they bring tangible change in policy and infrastructure.

Tiasa setting a camera trap to understand ecology and natural history of the fishing cat.

Tiasa setting a camera trap to understand ecology and natural history of the fishing cat. | Photo Credit: Partha Dey

Mani’s book embodies the intersection of wildlife and women in wildlife — the minority within the minority. Research from last year reveals that less than one-third researchers worldwide are women, which is saying something, given the modern-day access to education. There are, of course, infrastructural lacks in successfully implementing the global goals of education and literacy. Nonetheless, the hurdles do not seem to be entirely technical, but social, possibly even geographical or economic. Mani addresses these hurdles. For the women in her book, gender is a part of the sustainability they aspire to achieve.

Nandini Velho with Dr. George Schaller (right) and Tana Tapi.

Nandini Velho with Dr. George Schaller (right) and Tana Tapi. | Photo Credit: Chandan Patro

We are three years into the “Decade of Ecosystem Restoration” and Women in the Wild celebrates the spirit of preservation. It is an inquisitive, optimistic and inspirational book accentuating that scientific temperament is gender neutral and must be treated that way.

Dhanusha and the dugout machine dingy in Andaman islands.

Dhanusha and the dugout machine dingy in Andaman islands. | Photo Credit: Santial Toppo

Women in the Wild: Stories of India’s Most Brilliant Women Wildlife Biologists; Anita Mani, Juggernaut, ₹499.

The reviewer is a freelance feature writer. She reviews books on Instagram @read.dream.repeat.

