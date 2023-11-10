Review of K. Saradamoni’s In Search of Answers — A Memoir: A personal and historic odyssey

November 10, 2023 09:02 am | Updated November 08, 2023 05:59 pm IST

There are few personal histories that defy the ordinary, first-hand accounts that allow readers to experience the journey. K. Saradamoni’s In Search of Answers is an introspective memoir that echoes her scholarly spirit and resilience. Social scientist, economist, activist and the author of some path-breaking works, Kunjulekshmi Saradamoni dared to shake the social status quo of the 1960s and her story is inspiring and empowering in equal measure.

She documents her personal odyssey and the course of her remarkable career in a simple and subtle style. It’s a story steeped in the socio-political developments and events of the time and the author also makes some serious observations, not biased by the long shadow of success. She recounts the umpteen journeys and interactions that helped her evolve and become more perceptive and the multiple challenges she faced.

Growing up in Kollam

Her early memories paint a picture of an idyllic childhood in Kollam, a port town where she grew up. The author was named after the wife of Sri Ramakrishna, the mystic seer of Bengal, by her father, an avid reader and traveller. Among several pictures that feature in the memoir, one is an array of books from her father’s collection that cuts across several subjects from literature to medicine and philosophy to translations. It was a time when they were ruled by “a maharajah and an English king above [the] maharaja who ruled from a faraway place” and the first chapters are replete with sights and sounds of yesteryear’s Kollam.

Wherever possible, the autobiographical narrative eloquently contributes to understanding the milieu and moment. She writes about the influence of Gandhi’s modes of struggle, how her family switched from mill-made clothes to khadi and her “serious passion” for charkha spinning. The first four chapters also serve as a chronicle of Kollam, transporting readers to a different time and place.

Astute researcher

It’s not easy to summarise the career of Saradamoni who remained a ball of fire even after her retirement from the Indian Statistical Institute, Delhi. There are chapters dedicated to her life in Madras, Delhi and France, introducing the reader to her admirable and ever-increasing activities and acquaintances. A woman who was always drawn to the momentum of the times, the book unravels how she started exploring various aspects of gender and Dalit studies. We see the painstaking research process and her perseverance; we see the genesis of her landmark work Emergence of a Slave Caste: Pulayas of Kerala, her doctoral thesis under French anthropologist Louis Dumont. She writes that the time she spent in France gave her not just a degree and a thesis, but a fresh way of “looking at the society around me.”

Always the activist, Saradamoni didn’t want a ‘thali’ for her wedding — she was 24 years old. Till her last days, she remained a crusader for women’s rights and justice, burying herself in research and trying her level best to correct the system. In her memoir, she also delves into her personal life as it portrays many tender moments with her family, the deep understanding between Saradamoni and her husband N. Gopinathan Nair (founder of Janayugam daily) and her role as a homemaker. The 14 chapters in the memoir are structured as part diary, part travelogue and part socio-political commentary. Saradamoni’s story needed to be told, and she must be heard.

In Search of Answers: A Memoir; K. Saradamoni, Tulika Books, ₹995.

