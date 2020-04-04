‘White as Milk and Rice: Stories of India’s Isolated Tribes’ review: At home in the world of the Halakkis, Konyaks, Marias

Think ‘isolated tribes’ of India and the images that will present themselves will probably be of labour-hardened men and women protesting with bows and arrows; JCBs throwing up the red earth of their homes; video clips of scantily-clad Jarawa women dancing for the delectation of tourists — in short, stereotypical images that frame them as ‘museum pieces’ (as one Andamans’ MP memorably described the Jarawas) and present their problems in a suitably picturesque way to get a sympathetic but safely distanced ‘tch tch’ from the mainstream.

To go behind the scenes and see the tribals as animated figures withs joys and problems that are universal but also particular to their circumstances and history, one must read Nidhi Dugar Kundalia’s White as Milk and Rice. Her ‘humble attempt to not bring this margin to the centre, but to make the margin a place of reality’ is a richly in-depth study of tribal life, not viewed from the outside, but felt from within.

Letting women speak

Kundalia achieves this by employing that oldest of methods — storytelling, which tunnels into the mind of the subject and sees the world through her eyes. Of course, it’s not a foolproof method for objectivity — nothing is. One can guess Kundalia’s leanings — she lets the woman speak most of the time; the narrations overturn the notion of the tribes as less civilised, recording how robustly avant-garde some of their social customs are (the Marias of Bastar, for instance, ‘believe in the primordial authenticity of lust’); there are seemingly innocuous vignettes of people in positions of power, like the havaldar who ‘nods along, never looking up from the potato-stuffed kachoris’ when the sarpanch comes to lodge a complaint of robbery in his village.

But there are counter-checks: the narrators are women and men; some tribal customs, like that of head-hunting among the Konyaks of Nagaland, are anachronistic and impermissible; if the havaladar is not too attentive towards the sarpanch’s plea, the sarpanch’s claim to meek powerlessness has the havaldar recalling a sower who was whipped by this sarpanch.

This jangle of perspectives makes for a 360-degree view. The only side that gets no sympathy is the state, which has always harmed the tribes, either by being paternalistic or by pushing them out of their lands for development’s sake.

Forest dwellers

Kundalia’s stories are of the Halakkis of north Karnataka; the Kanjars of Chambal; the Kurumbas of the Nilgiris; the Marias of Bastar; the Khasis of Shillong; the Konyaks of Nagaland.

A member of each tribe lets us into their lives: the narratives, however, are not representative of the views of the entire tribe. The sketches, even of the Kanjars, the forest vagabonds infamous as the dacoits of yore, are so skilfully executed that you start thinking like them, with them.

Unsentimental portraits

And yet the portraits are unsentimental: when a Kanjar bride is thought to have failed the virginity test, they burn her alive; animals are getting sparse in the forests around the Konyak villages — ‘most of them already hanging as skulls on the walls’ of the tribal homes.

That said, some of the portraits (like those of the Kanjars and Marias) are more convincing than the others. This disparity is a result of the narrative technique: who are the protagonists — are they real individuals, stand-ins for the author or fictive beings? Kundalia doesn’t specify. When the protagonists are powerfully imagined, the stories acquire authenticity and when they are not (as with the Khasis and Konyaks), a vagueness takes over, making the portraits tilt more on the side of fiction than non-fiction.

Cavils notwithstanding, White as Milk and Rice drew me in like that seminal work of anthropology, Lévi-Strauss’s Tristes Tropiques. Not the least because of its language, which is as effortlessly lyrical: ‘In the Gondi language of the Marias, there is no future tense because their lives function around the availability of the natural resources around them: land, forests and water.’

White as Milk and Rice: Stories of India’s Isolated Tribes; Nidhi Dugar Kundalia, Ebury Press,₹399.

anusua.m@thehindu.co.in