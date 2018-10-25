A desire to be heard

A young woman’s intense desire to sing aloud the Islamic summons to prayer or Adhan, or Vaanku as it is called in Malayalam, is what the title of this collection of 11 stories by Unni R hints at. While some of the stories do not match up to the eddying heights of Unni’s prose, others mesmerise the readers by their snatches of magic realism, their flights of fancy, their unerring sense of the mundane.

The stories wax and wane with stylistic nuances and intriguing plots, with the reader often succumbing to the intellectual traps so carelessly strewn on the way and enjoying them. The first story Veettukaran is a tribute to the immortality of poetry as it enlivens the life of many even after the death of the poet. A glorious but muted tribute to the poet Vyloppilli Sreedhara Menon, it is not as much the poet but the delineation of the afterlife of poetry itself that holds the key to the mystery of the story.

Unni’s stories have a rich intertextuality, pointing to many other writers and texts and thus bringing new resonances through their connections. Mannira, like the first story, is again inter-textual in invoking a character in Potheri Kunjambu’s novel Saraswathivijayam written in 1892. Here is a trenchant political satire on contemporary state driven efforts to sanitise lavatories even as the conditions of the lowliest of the lowly remain unchanged. Unni’s prose relentlessly probes the underbelly of civilization and progress through its lexical density.

Ammoomma Detective is a psychological thriller that makes the reader ponder over a riddle, and leaves one relentlessly re-searching the lines for something we might have missed in the act of reading. Subverting all common understanding of what a detective does or is, an aging matriarch becomes the key to the mysteries and quibbles that are part and parcel of the social fabric of a little village.

Unni R | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

These stories sometimes have a feminist subtext that may often be lost in or misplaced by less perceptive readings. The author in laughing at and subverting conventional gender codes and sexualities often places himself at the risk of conventional readers taking up cudgels against his studied irreverence that is as much a ploy as it is a forte. Sangadam is one such story where Unni sacrifices social etiquettes and manners to speak in a brutally honest language of the angst of a woman demeaned in a public space by unwarranted encroachments on her body. But flouting petite feminine responses, two rugged girls set out in pursuit of the oppressor, to demand an apology and thus allay their moral outrage. It is not in the ending but in their journey that the strength of the tale rests, breaking stereotypes and casting the feminine in fresh and resilient moulds.

Swaram Vyanjanam is yet another story that narrates a woman’s woes through a man’s tale. The son whose mother has eloped with another man is in quest for revenge. But what his journey reconstructs is actually the lost voice of a woman wronged by history, whose elopement is her last attempt to redeem her feminine self and desire and purge them of the indignities imposed on them. The story concludes with an epiphanic revelation that the price of emancipation is often mutilation and those who smell the fragrance of freedom will necessarily have their noses cut.

Bharathaparyadanam is another outstanding tale that strikingly captures the moral dilemmas of our times in a farcically hilarious manner, coming out as both an amusing and troubling take on the ambivalences of the time and space we inhabit. Its intriguing hallucinatory detailing, its often biting satire, and the startling end, name a book without naming it as one that quintessentially captures all that is modern into its ancient pages and anticipated the agony of this world and its inhabitants centuries ago. Playing on two texts, Ezhuthachan’s Sri Mahabharatham and Kuttikrishna Marar’s Bharathaparyadanam, the author once again uses intertextuality as a method to reveal possible play of meanings as the ancient comes to inhabit and critique the modern in new ways, paving the way to newer meanings.

Vaanku is erotically charged with a spiritual depth that makes it a strikingly different tale with a unique take on contemporary issues of gender, religion and sexuality. With control and poise, Unni plumbs the ugliest depths of our social and religious life but comes up triumphant by weaving a tale of mystic innocence that pulsates with a metaphysical intensity strong enough to resist the cosmic evil that fills our days with so much malaise.

The cover design of this book by Sainul Abid is one of the catchiest ones in recent times. The tightly woven pigtail with the neatly tied loudspeakers in red at the end, signifying both female desire and devotion, is both poetic and polemical in its evocation.

A collection of stories that might not be the best of the storyteller’s oeuvre, but nevertheless entertains the reader with its economy and force.

A fortnightly column on the best of fiction in Malayalam literature. The writer is Professor, Institute of English, University of Kerala.