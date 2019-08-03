Uncertain Journeys – Labour Migration from South Asia review: Into the dark unknown

When we talk about migration, it’s the success stories that come to mind first: the prosperous entrepreneur, the award-winning doctor, tech wizards. Have we ever spared a thought to those who return battered and bruised but alive, or in coffins and body bags if their luck ran out?

It is this dark side of human migration that Uncertain Journeys: Labour Migration from South Asia examines. What the book does — and very well at that — is to put “a human face”, as A.S. Panneerselvan who has edited the slim volume calls it, to the data and statistics of labour and migration. In his Introduction, Panneerselvan gives the reader the context for the stories that follow: “These essays document the price people pay to earn a dignified livelihood, as well as the joy and pain of distance employment... (and) help us understand the labour migrant from South Asia as a human being and not as a mere remittance machine for the family or a precious foreign-exchange earner for the home country.”

Many hurdles

The essays by Nila Kumar and Rejimon Kuttappan examine the racist underpinnings of West Asian economies. The glitz and glamour fades as one climbs down the ladder, just like the fig leaf placed strategically to cover a male nude at the Louvre, Abu Dhabi. From Nepal, Upasna Khadka, Janak Raj Sapkota and Kesang Tseten offer insights into how the desperation of migrants has played into the hands of human traffickers and how lack of governmental cooperation has led to an increase in illegal migration. Khadka’s essay is titled ‘The Lottery of Migration’ and she writes that individuals take risky decisions, “not always because of lack of information, but despite it... it is the possibility of being lucky that encourages so many to take risks.” Pakistan is covered by Haniya Javed and Sabrina Toppa, while Porimol Pulma takes on Bangladesh. In Sri Lanka, war and climate change have added another dimension to the problem, say Amantha Perera and Thulasi Muttulingam. But Muttulingam also offers a tiny sliver of hope in documenting how some of the women also discovered their own rights.

This is not an easy book to read; despite the authors sticking to a bare bones narrative, the testimonies and the statistics present a gut-wrenching and distressing picture. The saddest image of all comes from R.K. Radhakrishnan’s ‘Return to Nothingness’. Despite all the hardships they have faced and the deaths they have seen, migrants prefer to take the risk of getting away from their country. The piper’s song they hear is the chance of making good; of something that will take them out of their current condition.

What will it take for our governments to look inwards and ensure a decent standard of living for their citizens? The other question I am left with is: Will there be a similar book on migration within India?

Uncertain Journeys: Labour Migration from South Asia; Edited by A.S. Panneerselvan, Speaking Tiger, ₹399.