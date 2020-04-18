‘The Tiger & the Ruby: A Journey to the Other Side of British India’ review: Looking back in time

A journey back in time can either gift nostalgia or stir ghastly skeletons within ageing cupboards. It is an exercise fraught with risk but Kief Hillsbery, keen to trace a distant uncle, removed by multiple generations, is a strong individual.

Armed with curiosity and a deft pen, Hillsbery launches a quest for knowledge and closure. He wants to be fully aware of what his long lost ancestor Nigel Halleck did in the era of the Raj. Nigel, a clerk with the East India Company, lived in British India from 1841 and after eight years vanished into Nepal. The family never heard from him after that.

Into the past

Undaunted by the cobwebs of time and fresh boundaries that cleaved South Asia, Hillsbery persisted and the result is The Tiger & the Ruby, a book that leaps between the 1840s, and the 1980s and ’90s when Hillsbery searched for clues, read his family tree and criss-crossed the Indian subcontinent.

The narrative oscillates between flashbacks and the present while Hillsbery reconstructs a personal history, banking on frayed letters that Nigel wrote to his relatives and the gifts he sent across. It is an arduous task but Hillsbery never flinches. And just as he learns about Nigel with a set of clues besides probing oral histories across Afghanistan, Pakistan, India and Nepal, the author not only paints a picture of his uncle but also about the various facets of the Empire where the sun never set.

The questions come thick and fast. Was Nigel a renegade, a spy, a jewel thief or a double-agent? Or was he just a simple man shocked with the excesses of the ruling class and sought to distance himself from administrative ennui? Hillsbery finds his answers and those life-truths enhance the halo around Nigel.

British tentacles

In the early part of the book, there is a Thomas Macaulay quote about the East India Company: “It is the strangest of all governments but it is designed for the strangest of all empires.” Into this beguiling land, Nigel seeks his modest fortunes, gets aboard a steamer, takes a break in Egypt and eventually Calcutta looms large: “Newer than New York, richer than Rome, more populous than either, revealing itself in a sweeping panorama that took your breath away.”

Thus started Nigel’s career that allowed him to travel from Dhaka to undivided Punjab. He made notes, kept accounts and became part of the British tentacles that spread far and wide. Nigel struck a set of friendships, ranging from the munshi, who taught him Indian languages, to royalty, be it in Kabul or Kathmandu.

The ‘bloodletting or barbarism’ of those ancient days did not faze Nigel, and Hillsbery makes a startling discovery of matters of the heart that eventually sealed the deal for his uncle. Nepal was the last post because isn’t the heart an organ of fire and what better way to live than to listen to it? If you love history and sepia-tinted memories, this book could prove ideal.

The Tiger & the Ruby: A Journey to the Other Side of British India; Kief Hillsbery, Penguin Books, ₹399.

