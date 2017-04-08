The soul of the game

Elegant prose that encapsulates the retrospective gaze, lingering on cricket, dwelling on its context and highlighting its nuances, has been a consistent strength of the Wisden India Almanack. In its fifth edition, the tome delivers on those benchmarks. True to its editor Suresh Menon’s desire to draw in multiple voices and perspectives, there are writers as diverse as Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and classical singer T.M. Krishna, gentlemen split by professions but finding common ground in their love for the willow game.

Besides the ‘outsiders’ that also includes Shashi Tharoor, there is an array of fine cricket writers, penning their thoughts with clarity, their love for both the game and their language of expression—English, so obvious. Starting with Menon and including R. Kaushik, Sharda Ugra, Ayaz Memon, Harsha Bhogle, Sandeep Dwivedi, Dileep Premachandran, Anand Vasu, Sidharth Monga and many more, the discerning reader has enough to read and savour across 860 pages.

There is the philosopher’s touch too and Simon Barnes in his evocative essay writes: “What matters in cricket is balance. It starts with the balance between bat and ball—and these days that’s grotesquely skewed towards the batters. It continues with the balance between one cricketing country and another. After that you must strike a balance between the pursuit of money and the pursuit of excellence. It’s all about soul. We follow cricket because the game has a soul. Sell it to the corporate and you will end up with no soul.”

With Anil Kumble stepping up as national coach, it is apt that John Wright, the first overseas coach to mentor the Indian team, gives his insider notes: “To get things to work inside a team, a deep knowledge of the game is helpful, an understanding of who is responsible for what is necessary, and being able to trust each other is critical. As head coach I favoured a small tight support group because sometimes getting out of the way is more important than getting involved. A busload of helpers becomes problematic.”

Indo-Pak cricket

About India and Pakistan, where the twain between cricket and politics does inexplicably meet, Tharoor weighs in: “Just as there is no certitude that periods of peace will ever last, so too it is to be hoped that the period of tension we have experienced for over eight years will also ebb. If normality comes, cricket might gradually achieve a more reasonable place in the national discourse between the two countries.”

The almanack is embellished right through with the phrase that catches your breath and makes you introspect. Sample this on page 64, Ugra writes: “Within three years, the BCCI was looking far beyond the 2013 scandal. It was fighting for the survival of its freemasonry of fiefdom.” In other pages, Nadella pitches it perfectly: “Cricket for me is like a wondrous Russian novel with plots and subplots played out over the course of multiple acts.” Or lose yourself in nostalgia when Kaushik in a feature on the tenuous ties between cricketers and the media, remembers his cricketing mentor M.L. Jaisimha: “I had seen him from afar, a dashing figure with a deep voice and a walk that minimised contact between feet and ground.” And in his ‘Aesthetics of cricket,’ Krishna explains: “I believe cricket is a game of relationships, elegantly bringing countless factors into its playing matrix. Every player is both an individual and a part of various clusters of association.”

The book celebrates the greats with Vinoo Mankad and Sourav Ganguly being inducted into the Wisden India Hall of Fame.

V.V.S. Laxman rightly nudges us to recognise that there was much more to Ganguly than just the rousing captain: “I have seen few better timers of the cricket ball or few clearing the straight boundaries with greater ease.” Among the current crop, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Yasir Shah, Kusal Mendis, Mustafizur Rahman and David Warner were adjudged as ‘Cricketers of the Year.’

It is just a reflection of the times we live in that Justice R.M. Lodha gets the ‘Person of the Year’ title. For all the romance that swirls around the game, its grimy underbelly has a way of disturbing any notions of utopia. Indian cricket has been divided between fine performances on the field and the Supreme Court interventions into the BCCI’s administrative set-up. It is a fact that Menon acknowledges in his notes: “The BCCI chose the path of hubris rather than humility by kicking its heels in and doing nothing. All this while the team moved steadily towards the No. 1 ranking in Tests.”

Women’s cricket

An all-encompassing book of this nature hits the high notes when it delves into Indian women’s cricket, a chapter that is often overlooked in conventional reporting. And for that the tome deserves a hat-tip.

Former India captain Shantha Rangaswamy in her recap of the formative years, writes: “Initially, many thought women’s cricket was a passing trend. They came to watch us out of curiosity, but found the standards were pretty good. The publicity we got from print media back then is more than what the current lot gets.”

The current flag-bearer of women’s cricket in India, Mithali Raj, recalls her 214, the then highest score in women’s Test history, against England at Taunton in 2002: “Those days, the set-up was very amateurish, and there was hardly any money involved. We were all very raw, but the India flag at the ground was a big motivation.”

The Wisden India Almanack is a worthy ally for the cricket lover. In these days of instant-fixes torn between Twitter and two-minute noodles, a big fat book, into which you could dive in any time and derive pleasure from both cricket and the written word, should be cherished.

Wisden India Almanack 2017; Edited by Suresh Menon, Bloomsbury, ₹699.