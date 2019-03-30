‘The Poetics of Land — From Epic Times to Nandigram’ review: A million mutinies over land

“Some Indian families have amassed huge wealth today, their business entities are now as good as other global corporations. These corporations, Indian and global, have an undying appetite for land,” says Marc Hatzfeld. To write his book, The Poetics of Land: From Epic Times to Nandigram, he embarked on an epic journey through villages, forests, waterways, small towns and cities of West Bengal in the aftermath of the events of Singur and Nandigram, two sites that have come to signify the clash of ideologies in contemporary West Bengal.

While one group in this ideological divide are votaries of capitalist industrial development, be it at the cost of snatching land from peasants, the other side asserts that land is dear to the landholder and must not be sacrificed for industrialisation. This war of words and ideas has led to an unending debate in the last decades in West Bengal. Hatzfeld undertook his journeys between 2010 and 2014 all across Bengal, interviewing urban activists, rural folk, media barons and poets and intellectuals who epitomise the core of Bengali culture.

An emotional connect

What he found is that land holds an emotive place in the minds of the Bengali people. I could say that the same holds true for most people in Chhattisgarh too, having followed events there closely for the last decade. In fact, the corporate land-grabbing that Hatzfeld alludes to is possibly most pronounced in Chhattisgarh, if one looks at the pan-Indian situation. The book mentions how land-grabbing has spread its tentacles from one country to the other in South America, Africa or closer home in Asia.

Hatzfeld gives us a refreshing perspective where he weaves the worlds and worldviews of the forest/ forest-dwelling communities, the land/ agrarian communities and the city/ urban middle classes with stories, ideas and images of land and people in Bengal.

This eminently readable book is more philosophy, not the ivory tower variety, but the everyday philosophies of women and men. It is also politics and poetry, and hence the search for the poetry that is inherent in land, and in the visions and emotions concerning it.

In his foreword to the book, Ashis Nandy says it reminds him of V.S. Naipaul. Like Naipaul in many of his journeys through India, or in Muslim countries, Hatzfeld has been able to weave magic through his retelling of a complex question that defies any answer. We won’t find answers to land politics in this book, but it will make us ask questions about the situation.

The Poetics of Land: From Epic Times to Nandigram; Marc Hatzfeld, Sampark, ₹495.