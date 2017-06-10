The history of noise

The products of the electroacoustic age so dominate our lives today that we need reminding how important acoustics is in the history of physics, a subject which we are more inclined to consider a matter of quantum mechanics, relativity, and nuclear physics. Roland Wittje provides the reminders we need, painting a detailed yet accessible picture of a field which spans science, politics and aesthetics.

Acoustics as a modern science seems to have started in the 19th century, to serve social elites who wanted better auditoria for music. The subject attracted great experimentalists, most notably Hermann Helmholtz and the aristocrat Lord Rayleigh, and it was based on sound as a mechanical phenomenon; Wittje says music, science, and society were co-produced in this bourgeois world. For example, Helmholtz saw the experience of sound and the experience of music as interchangeable; C.V. Raman was another famous scientist whose caste-based elite training in classical music led to his contributing a chapter on musical instruments to the Handbuch der Physik in 1927. One of Rayleigh’s major contributions was his disc suspended from a torsion thread; the apparatus summed sound pressure across frequencies and gave a first indication of the difference between perceived sound and independently measured intensity. Conceptions of acoustics also changed in response to developments in experimental psychology and ethnomusicology, while Helmholtz, for his part, moved from the physiology of sensations to electrodynamics.

Sound and light

It was, nevertheless, James Clerk Maxwell who achieved a major conceptual change with his analogy between the propagation of electrical and magnetic forces in the then-presumed ether and the propagation of light in the same ether. Hydromechanical equations linked these to tangible acoustic phenomena, and Heinrich Hertz followed with an analogy between light waves and electromagnetic effects. The new semantics spread; Oliver Heaviside, a key agent in transforming the telephone from an instrument for electrical measurements into a communication device, reconceived electricity not as pulses but as electromagnetic trains. The British telegraph network was sometimes called the nervous system of the British Empire, but perhaps the greatest research on the analogy between mechanical, acoustic, and electrical oscillations was done respectively by Heinrich Barkhausen and Jonathan Zenneck; Zenneck worked in architectural acoustics and required his students to draw upon one another’s work.

These developments caused the eclipse of a related field, the hissing electric arc, on which Hertha Marks Ayrton, for example, had worked. The phenomenon was reliable and was consistent with Felix Klein’s attempt to combine fundamental physics with applied science and industry, but the introduction of valves for wireless telephony meant the arc’s confinement to a few laboratories.

The newly named field of electroacoustics challenged many conceptions—of science, the organisation of inquiry, and knowledge itself. The scientist-industrialists Werner Siemens and the brothers Wunibald and Ferdinand Braun saw commercial possibilities, and Klein himself was among the few who supported the claims of Germany’s Technische Hochschulen to university status. Wittje, giving due credit to electroacoustics in the United States, also recognises that the huge Bell Laboratories combine fundamental and applied science.

War as driver of change

As so often, it was war which drove the expansion and transformation of science. The First World War was the first industrialised mass war; its weapons and vehicles—warships, submarines and aircraft—required rapid improvements in electroacoustic detection, ranging, and communication, and the state became the major funder of research and user of findings. Wittje, in the course of meticulous scientific exposition, often demonstrates the unavoidable connection between political and commercial purposes and the nature and content of inquiry and knowledge. Even in wartime, bitter commercial rivalries persisted over government contracts, in ways which Jürgen Habermas and Herbert Marcuse have respectively identified elsewhere. Between the wars, the commercial reproduction of music stimulated great work on questions of originality; Wittje specifically mentions Walter Benjamin. In addition, talking pictures and the enormous expansion of mass entertainment needed high-quality sound reproduction, in which Warner Brothers outmanoeuvred their commercial rivals—but it was war which put noise abatement on the agenda.

The decade before the Second World War and the war itself have ominous parallels today. The Nazis propagated the fiction of an idyllic rural past, but their explicitly racist nationalism needed permanent mobilisation for war against what they considered racial pollution and possible annihilation by any and all other nations, and they redirected science to their ends. Acoustics was perfect for the slogan “Technik ist Dienst am Volke”, or “Technology is service to the people”, and firms such as Telefunken developed complex loudspeaker systems for mass rallies. The government tried to abolish the oscillation unit name ‘Hertz’—because Hertz was partly of Jewish descent—and reshaped research bodies; Karl Willy Wagner, the founder-director of the Hertz Institute, was removed despite having joined the Nazi party, and his work was banned.

It hardly needs saying that scientists with any kind of Jewish connection were sacked, or that many of those who replaced them were eager Nazis—or later claimed not to know what the Nazis did; after the war, the victorious Western powers also gave many of them safe passage and long careers. Wittje concludes this highly informative and accomplished narrative with reflections on sound and noise today; as he says, what links us to Helmholtz is the “essentially cultural as well as technological nature of our approach to sound.”

The Age of Electroacoustics: Transforming Science and Sound; Roland Wittje, Massachusetts Institute of Technology Press, ₹2,235.