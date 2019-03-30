‘The Globotics Upheaval — Globalization, Robotics and the Future of Work’ review: The globetrotting robot

There are over 5,000 brands of beer in Germany. Italy has some 350 grape varietals. Over centuries, Latin, the language, evolved into Italian, Spanish, Portuguese and French. The common thread that connects these three statements, according to Richard Baldwin’s The Globotics Upheaval: Globalisation, Robotics and the Future of Work, is the impact of ‘centuries of localism’. Which meant ideas, people, goods didn’t move from place to place easily and rapidly, allowing them to diversify and then stagnate. They revolved around tiny markets and the small market size dissuaded innovation.

Digital shift

Globalisation changed this. It freed people, products and markets from the ‘dictatorship of distance’. Innovation thrived and soon the arrival of machines made automation possible, helping companies produce more, faster and without glitches. But that was to change soon. When robots entered the scene a few decades ago and when computers made production processes hassle-free, few expected it to trigger a gargantuan change; most took it as a phase in the long-winding series of ‘transformations’ that had shaken up our societies, such as the first transformation where we switched from farming to industries, and then from rural to urban.

Baldwin observes the first transformation began in the 1700s while the second came somewhere in the 1970s. But when the wave of globotics came upon us, anchoring on the explosion in machine learning, it brought unprecedented changes and the process is still on, disrupting work, life and even the way cultures shape. What we witness now is a shift in the law of physics in the way globalisation has been functioning: if it was about ‘matter’ earlier (goods), it has shifted to electrons and protons (information, digitally disseminated) now. This alters possibilities, notes Baldwin.

That said, these changes, brought out jointly by artificial intelligence, remote intelligence (where jobs are outsourced to digital workers located remotely) and other transformative digital technologies, are fundamentally different from their historical counterparts. Take work, for instance. Technology is changing work at a pace so difficult to comprehend that investors, workers, companies and policymakers are clueless about how to safeguard jobs.

Baldwin has a solution: protect workers, not jobs — create an environment where job losses are tackled by safeguarding displaced workers.

But Baldwin, an expert on globalisation, does not give details of how governments and companies can do it. Clearly, he is not a votary of unconditional welfarism and his concerns revolve only around the middle-class and their losses. Maybe that’s a major flaw in this otherwise brilliantly researched, insightful book. Straight jacketed in its approach, the focus mostly lies on white-collar workers in western economies and their woes.

Baldwin’s sociological approach to the globotics questions is commendable, but his solutions lack universality for their sheer parochialism.

Still, for students of emerging technologies and their impact on societies, this is a must read.

The Globotics Upheaval: Globalisation, Robotics and the Future of Work; Richard Baldwin, Hachette India, ₹699.