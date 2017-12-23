The French Exception: Emmanuel Macron, The Extraordinary Rise and Risk review: A man and his people

‘Who is the leader of the free world?’ is a question that has been asked, not infrequently, since Donald Trump was elected President of the United States, beginning America’s retreat from the centre-stage of international geopolitics. To answer this, commentators have looked in the direction of German Chancellor Angela Merkel; but Ms. Merkel’s own disdain for the title and recent electoral losses for her party make her an unlikely candidate. Just across the border, in France, is 40-year-old French President Emmanuel Macron. Who is he and what might his trajectory be over the next few years? For anyone pondering these questions, Adam Plowright’s biography of Macron, the first of its kind in English, comes at the right time.

Shape-shifting nature

Plowright, an AFP reporter, traces the journey of Macron, from nerdy, shaggy-haired teenager, who loved drama and literature (he would end up marrying his high school drama teacher Brigitte Trogneux), to the youngest head of state of France since Napoleon. The book is expertly researched; using sources including documentaries, interviews, news reports and tax returns, Plowright meticulously constructs a picture of the man behind the presidency, digging deep into his past, speaking with childhood friends, acquaintances and mentors, exploring his subject’s literary and musical interests and writing as a detective of the psyche would. “Depending on who you listened to,” Plowright writes, “he [Macron] was either a Mozart-style genius or a shallow opportunist.” This shape-shifting nature of Macron is a recurring theme through the book and is part of what lends it the feel of a mystery novel. You never seem to know who Macron is.

Macron, Plowright gives the impression, is a riddle to all around him, except to a few pivotal individuals in his life, such as his wife Brigitte, and his grandmother, Germaine Noguès or “Manette”, whose company the young Macron often seemed to prefer to that of his parents or peers. These relationships are explored by Plowright to better understand the man sitting in the Élysée today. His grandmother, for instance, gave Macron a love for literature and is credited by him for firing his imagination.

“Manette, the literature-loving and left-wing headmistress who had an illiterate mother from the mountains, is a vivid illustration of the social mobility made possible by France’s education system. As an obsessive student of power, Macron was acutely aware of the influence of personal storytelling on voters…,” observes Plowright. Admiration for an individual, however, did not necessarily deter Macron from making use of the relationship for political purposes.

In the case of his grandmother, Plowright writes, “…the emphasis placed on her in his writing and his speeches was also political.” This is again evident in the case of philosopher Paul Ricœur, for whom the young Macron worked as a research assistant. Critics, Plowright says, accused Macron of exaggerating aspects of his “philosophical musings” with Ricœur as a way of “giving himself an intellectual heft he does not merit.” Controversy aside, Ricœur had a huge impact on Macron, testing and validating his intelligence, according to Plowright.

What it means for France

Using Macron as a focal point, Plowright deftly weaves a political narrative of contemporary France, its burning questions, and its place in Europe. By shifting between a close upview of Macron or people close to him to the larger issue or context and then back again to a closer focus, complete with a description of the emotional dynamics at work between the characters, the book manages to retain a certain liveliness.

This year’s French election was a tight race with a divided electorate with significantly different visions of France. The three strongest characters in the race were Macron, the far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who ran on a nationalistic platform, and the far left’s Jean Luc Mélenchon, whose charisma, like Macron’s, was a big draw for voters, but whose policies did not gather sufficient traction for him to make it to the final round of voting.

Risky position

Plowright gets into considerable depth on most of these candidates (more however could have been said about Mélenchon given his rising popularity towards the end of the race), as well as Francois Fillon, the scandal-hit Republicans candidate, as a means of understanding the French electorate’s expectations and the risks Macron now faces.

Immigration, security, public spending and labour reforms are chief among these. Given how fractured the electorate was, it will be impossible for Macron to please everyone. “For those still unsure about the priorities of the ‘neither left, nor right’ president, his headline domestic announcements were all mostly right-wing,” writes Plowright.

Internationally, stabilising the Eurozone, Brexit, Donald Trump, North Korea and North Africa are some of Macron’s greatest challenges, and Plowright touches upon these. Macron, who wants greater integration within the EU, hopes to re-write its treaties. This will be no mean task, given the internal politics within member countries and their varying appetites for greater union. What Macron does in the next four years will not just be crucial for which direction France takes after, but will also have significant impact on Europe and beyond. Plowright’s book is therefore a fine addition to the bookshelf of anyone interested in France, Europe and international geopolitics. The student of human psychology will not be disappointed either.

The French Exception: Emmanuel Macron, The Extraordinary Rise and Risk; Adam Plowright, Icon Books/ Penguin Random House, ₹599.