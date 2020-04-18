‘The Coronavirus: What you Need to Know about the Global Pandemic’ review: Once in a century pathogens and a coronavirus

Sometimes, merely re-arranging a word can convey its import — for instance, pandemic’s etymological roots are Greek but its anagram can also be ‘Med Panic’. It’s understandable why those afflicted by the disease are afraid and that is why the doctor — other than being a fount of expertise and experience — also has the responsibility to allay fears and help individuals and families heal. But what happens when doctors themselves are in disarray?

The modern history of viral contagions shows that pandemics are those catastrophes when health care professionals are overwhelmed while doing their job. As they also try to save themselves, they become unwitting amplifiers of disease and turn into objects of fear — as numerous videos of doctors and healthcare workers being harassed attest to. This, however, is precisely the time when one must trust medicine, the best system we have so far in tackling disease. While there appears to be no respite from COVID-19, two doctors and a clinical psychologist have come together to provide a lucid and exhaustive account of the virus, SARS-COV-2, which causes COVID-19, responsible for the global blight.

Mode of action

For non-specialists looking to understand how the world travelled from the ‘Spanish Flu’ of 1918 to COVID-19, The Coronavirus by Dr. Swapneil Parikh, Maherra Desai and Dr. Rajesh Parikh is a racy account of the rise and fall of the Asian Flu of 1957, The Hongkong Flu Pandemic of 1968, a segue into the early origins of HIV and of course, the SARS outbreak of 2002-03 among others.

There’s an excellent explanation of the virus’s mechanism of action, and how it manages to dive deep into the lower respiratory tract, multiplies silently until its ‘discovery’ by the immune system. It’s in the degree of the response, when the immune system itself hits panic mode that it launches a frenzied attack which, in more ways than one, can result in overkill. This severe respiratory disease can end up being detrimental to the aged, those with diabetes or cardiovascular disease, or have a history of smoking.

What’s in a name?

There’s illuminating background on David Tyrrell, an English virologist who investigated the common cold. Between 1964-66 Tyrell and his colleagues discovered — and led others — to discover a slew of viruses that appeared to be responsible for the cold and, intriguingly, he did this by culturing viruses and infecting — under controlled conditions — healthy volunteers. The viruses so found appeared to have a ‘crown’ and so, they were christened ‘coronaviruses.’ Tyrrell laid the ground for work on coronaviruses that specifically infected other mammals and those specific to birds and bats. He also found, early on, a virus that infected humans and was made of a combination of a bird bronchitis virus and a mouse hepatitis virus.

The most evocative parts of the book are anecdotes on doctors, who then as now, sometimes battle ridicule and oppression when they unravel an aspect of disease.

Anecdotes on doctors

There’s Ignaz Semmelweis, a Hungarian obstetrician, who found a measurable dip in two clinics, where women were delivering their babies, by the simple act of doctors washing their hands. In spite of demonstrating this at multiple hospitals he was ridiculed — colleagues couldn’t bring themselves to believe that they may be harbouring and transferring germs from other operations because they didn’t believe in handwashing. This was before the discovery of germs and that they purveyed disease. Semmelweis died in a lunatic asylum, of a bacterial infection.

Cut to 2020 and there’s a chapter on Dr. Li Wenliang, who had first told the world via WeChat of the discovery of possibly a new kind of coronavirus. Li faced public humiliation for this and was made to apologise for leaking this information. While treating a patient who had caught the infection from a Hunan wet market, Li himself fell sick and died. He was only 34 years old.

The Coronavirus: What you Need to Know about the Global Pandemic; Dr. Swapneil Parikh, Maherra Desai & Dr. Rajesh Parikh, Ebury Press/PRH, ₹188.

