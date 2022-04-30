JUST IN
A Little Book of India review: Freedom in the written word
Conservation Kaleidoscope — People, Protected Areas and Wildlife in Contemporary India review: Field notes from India's shrinking green zones
The Blue Book — A Writer's Journal review: Portrait of a writer as an artist
Mobile Girls Koottam — Working Women Speak review: Conversations in Muthu's room
'The Struggle and the Promise - Restoring India's Potential' review: Forbes' wish list
Phanigiri: Interpreting an Ancient Buddhist Site in Telangana review: Echoes from the past
Price of the Modi Years review: Reading the fineprint
False Allies: India's Maharajahs in the Age of Ravi Varma review: An alternative princely drama
Field Notes from a Waterborne Land: Bengal Beyond the Bhadralok review: Lives of ecological refugees, and others on the margins
Nothing Will Be Forgotten: From Jamia To Shaheen Bagh review: An account of fear and hope
Not Just Cricket review: On and off the field
Capture the Dream: The Many Lives of Captain C.P. Krishnan Nair review: In his time, Captain Krishnan Nair played many parts
Mahabharata, The Epic and the Nation review: Mahabharata's enduring appeal
Chennai: A Biography review: Chennai that was Madras
Living Ramayanas: Exploring the Plurality of the Epic in Wayanad and the World review: The diverse interpretations of the Ramayana