sport Reviews

‘Stargazing: The Players in My Life’ review: A warm tribute to cricket’s greats

Rushed to New Zealand in 1981, the 18-year-old found his spot under the sun. Over the next decade, the Mumbaikar with Mangalorean roots, was intrinsic to Indian cricket. Picked for his left-arm spin and batting at number 11, Ravi Shastri rose through the ranks and eventually opened the innings before a knee injury forced his retirement. He seamlessly moved into the television box and called some of India’s greatest moments on the field.

Yet, lost in the acoustics of his commentary, was the image of a gutsy batsman and handy spinner. With two hundreds in the West Indies of yore, besides tons in England, Australia and Pakistan, Shastri could be both obdurate and extravagant as evident in his six sixes from a single over in a Ranji Trophy game against Baroda. Shastri was also the ‘Champion of Champions’ during India’s triumphant run in the 1985 World Championship of Cricket in Australia.

Proverbial insider

Currently the Indian team’s coach, Shastri is the proverbial insider and all that experience has been distilled into his book Stargazing: The Players in my Life, with veteran journalist Ayaz Memon lending a hand. This tome is about his views on leading cricketers, much akin to Sunil Gavaskar’s Idols. This is Shastri the cricket-tragic taking guard and describing players ranging from Garry Sobers to Virat Kohli while the who’s who of world cricket get featured across 288 pages.

Shastri praises without filters, offers his strong opinions and the self-referencing is never intrusive though it is obvious that his cricketing friends cut across nations and generations. There are poignant notes on Malcolm Marshall, Martin Crowe and Dean Jones, three of his buddies, who have moved onto the Elysian Fields.

In the chapter titled ‘My Mentor’, Shastri describes Gavaskar: “His contribution to Indian cricket is incalculable. He gave it spine and self-belief.” Shastri is an unabashed G.R. Viswanath fan. Decades ago he stood outside Koshy’s in Bangalore, while the little master indulged inside through a long night. That devotion is evident when he writes: “Viswanath turned from hero to idol. He hogged my imagination.”

Later while profiling Sourav Ganguly, Shastri plays down his differences with the southpaw. He also reveals his early impressions of Sachin Tendulkar, a talent he was clued into much before the rest of the world got to know. Be it Vivian Richards or Richard Hadlee, Rahul Dravid or M.S. Dhoni, Shastri gives both the macro-approach and micro-analysis.

Clear insights

And as he writes about others we also get to know about Shastri the man. Tough on the field but eager to split a beer after play, Shastri opines: “As a player and captain in my day, I was always wary of those cricketers who lived by niceties to impress those writing in newspapers or doing commentary rather than trying to win the match.”

There are empathetic insights and while discussing Kevin Pietersen, Shastri observes: “Big blokes with a strut and a swagger might exude bravado, but can also be fragile and insecure.” The odd typo is there but overall this is a book that helps you re-acquaint with some of cricket’s greats. On that count, to borrow one of Shastri’s favourite expressions, he delivers like a ‘tracer bullet’.

Stargazing: The Players in My Life; Ravi Shastri, HarperCollins, ₹699.

vijayakumar.kc@thehindu.co.in


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

‘This is your Mind on Plants’ review: Mind-altering garden plants

‘Empireland: How Imperialism Has Shaped Modern Britain’ review: Building wealth and an identity on colonial plunder and loot

‘Rumours of Spring: A Girlhood in Kashmir’ review: Growing up under curfew

‘Savarkar: A Contested Legacy, 1924-1966’ review: Hindutva’s biggest ideologue

‘Madras inked... Impressions of an artist and an architect’ review: Window to a loved, old, old city

‘The Power of Geography: Ten Maps that Reveal the Future of Our World’ review: Living in the age of multiple power rivalries and faultlines

‘Address Book: A Publishing Memoir in the time of COVID’ review: Championing women in print

‘Nehru, Tibet and China’ review: The elephant in the room

‘Better to Have Gone: Love, Death and the Quest for Utopia in Auroville’ review: The dream of utopia and its tragic consequences

‘World as Family: A Journey of Multi-Rooted Belongings’ review: Banyan tree reflections

‘The Tatas, Freddie Mercury and Other Bawas: An Intimate History of the Parsis’ review: The Big Three, a distinctive community and its history

‘Lady Doctors: The Untold Stories of India’s First Women in Medicine’ review: Freedom from patriarchy

‘The Hunt for Mount Everest’ review: The giant among pygmies

‘Rajinikanth: A Life’ review: The many lives of a superstar

‘Space and Beyond, Professional Voyage of K. Kasturirangan’ review: Indian space odyssey through the eyes of a pioneer

‘A Map of Longings: The Life and Works of Agha Shahid Ali’ review: Poet of witness and an ability to contain multitudes

Poverty alleviation and growth

‘The Elusive Tipping Point: China-India Ties for a New Order’ review: An equilibrium with China

In a foreign land: Vineetha Mokkil reviews Sabin Iqbal’s ‘Shamal Days’
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 11, 2021 4:20:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/books/books-reviews/stargazing-the-players-in-my-life-review-a-warm-tribute-to-crickets-greats/article36385249.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY