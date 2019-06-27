Speaking of our times

Jeevadayini, meaning life giving, is a collection of essays authored by the well-known Kannada literary critic, Narahalli Balasubrahmanya. The book contains 30 essays on several socio-cultural issues: apart from issues like air, water and food, the author delineates issues regarding literacy, language, culture, health care, ecology, higher education, research, ethics, feminism, old age and diaspora. There is a good essay on the Cuban communist revolutionary, Fidel Castro. The subtle differences among various forms of Feminism are well discussed in the essay on Kate Millet. There are essays on the lives and works of Kannada poets like Chandrashekhara Kambar, GS Siddalingaiah, and Gopalakrishna Adiga.

One of the notable features of the essays here is certain sadness that is borne out of loss of the values that were held in high esteem in the past and are conspicuous by their absence now. Modesty and politeness, which were marked features of the earlier healthy interactions among people, seem to have lost their significance now. With the advent of nuclear families, children are losing their valued association with the elderly and thus are becoming strangers in their own families. This, as Narahalli points out, creates a cultural insufficiency among our young growing minds. Diasporic population are also facing the crisis of identity intensely as they have to be dealing with children who have taken roots in a different culture.

There are also good essays on waning state of scholarship in the institutions of higher learning. Narahalli observes with sadness the deterioration of academic standards everywhere. Ph.D. degree does not guarantee any scholarship. They just exhibit the manipulative skill of people to copy and paste. The newly started private universities are just there to award the degree for sheer market reasons.

That some words in Kannada language have lost their earlier denotative value is well recognised in the essay – Mathina Ghanathe and largely the visual media is held responsible for that. Certain Kannada words have lost their original meanings and they have been used in slightly offensive ways these days. An example to this is Desha/Samaja Seve (Service to the Nation/Society). People use the word these days derogatively to mean self-aggrandizement. Bhoomi Tatvada Parikalpane, is a good essay (which reminds the reader of the concept of ‘Earth Democracy’ by Vandana Shiva) on the mother Earth which is increasingly devalued and used as an object of indulgence rather than the source of life. The picture of people wearing masks to hide their identities and ultimately the masks themselves becoming the real face of the people metaphorically is brought out well in the essay – MukhavaadagaLe Mukhavaagibittare?

In all the essays in the collection, the deep human concern for society and culture is apparent. As a ‘critical insider’, the author appears to have captured the vividity of the socio-cultural life around us quite authentically. The observations are well corroborated by literary allusions and quotations of eminent writers. Thus, by and large, the book as a whole seems to satisfy enthusiastic readers. But some of the essays could have acquired more value if the explorations were done more incisively. For example, the observation about the lack of libraries in good number is fine and important too. But, there seems to be no questions asked on why the better libraries in our midst are not used sufficiently and why the readership in libraries is declining quite visibly day by day? In other words, where have we gone wrong in imbibing reading culture among our younger generation? Similarly, views expressed about some lexico-semantic shifts in Kannada language are not backed up by any scientific socio-linguistic explanation. Sometimes, the author in his enthusiasm for literature ends up making certain loose generalizations. For example, in page 77, while talking about the overall philosophical purport of Adiga’s poetry, he makes use of Marxian paradigms to describe an essentially non-Marxist concept - Individualism. Here he rightly traces the relationship between modern capitalism, authoritarianism and the loss of individual self. Aligning Adiga ideologically with several prominent modernist English writers is problematic. As it is well known, Yeats was an Irish nationalist, Eliot was a conservative, Pound supported fascism strongly, Lawrence had confusions between industrialism, capitalism and democracy and Conrad was just an anti-colonialist. To place all these writers on a single platform and to suggest that they were all anti-capitalists is a little bizarre, though it is true that these writers outgrew their political affiliations in their writings.