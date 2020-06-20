‘Music, Modernity, and Publicness in India’ review: Sound of music – The rest is noise

20 June 2020 16:16 IST

Ten articles traverse Carnatic and Hindustani classical, film, political and Kabir songs, and the business of early recorded tunes to explore a diverse landscape

For most of us, the vast and variegated landscape of music in India provides joy and stirs deep emotions that defy dissection. Yet those with eclectic musical curiosities cannot but note the profusion of genres, their distinct identities and interconnecting threads; and their history with continuities and ruptures. When colonial India engaged powerfully with modernity, music was a significant interface. It was expressed through a major shift — the recasting of existing genres to align with the needs of nationalism. The other was a technological shift (still evolving), from amplification and the gramophone record to digitalisation and the remix.

Reaching out

Earlier contexts and content of performance have been dramatically transformed — audience, transmission, pedagogy, and quite simply the character of musical sound and its reach. The old classification of the arts into classical, folk and popular has long frayed, with seepages between categories through collaboration, fusion and technology. But within this canvas of broad strokes lie many intricate, non-linear, contradictory trends. Without these micro-tales that give texture and character, the big picture remains hazy.

The volume edited by Tejaswini Niranjana weaves these multitudinous aspects around the idea of music publics and ‘publicness’ from the late 19th century onwards. This is a serious enterprise that frees music study into interdisciplinary terrain: 10 articles by accomplished scholars traverse Carnatic (Lakshmi Subramanian) and Hindustani classical music (Adrian McNeil, Tejaswini Niranjana, Urmila Bhirdikar, Amlan Das Gupta), film music (Vebhuti Duggal, Abhija Ghosh), political songs (Kaley Mason), Kabir songs (Aditi Deo), and the business of early recorded music (Vibodh Parthasarathi).

Recent scholarship has explained how the monopoly of hereditary artistes — Muslim ustads, devadasi, kalavant and tawaif communities — was broken by a wave of reform movements. Under the powerful drive of Paluskar, Bhatkhande and others, modern institutions were established for systematising, codifying and teaching. Temple and court as venues surrendered to the closed concert hall; audiences and patronage changed. The five chapters here offer fresh insights on this encounter.

Whiff of change

In her sharply argued piece, Niranjana maintains that the standard history of reform focuses on ideology, not actual engagements between musicians. The story of assembling a ‘national’ music with Hindu features, she avers, is neither unidirectional nor complete. With growing immigration, diversities, commerce and entertainment markets, Bombay became the hub of what she labels lingua musica— a shared musical culture and sensibility. The gharana system emerged as a countervailing force linking the past and the contemporary. McNeil too reiterates the point. Ustads migrating to Calcutta catered to a new public formed amidst rising forces of coloniality, modernity and Hindu nationalism. And they established gharanas open to students from non-hereditary families; they did not reproduce the notion of ancient Hindu glory.

Bhirdikar’s meticulously researched piece shows the powerful role of Govindrao Tembe, musician, actor, composer and critic, in educating public taste and allied social and moral judgment in Maharashtra. Yet, closely examining his use of rasa terminology, Bhirdikar concludes that Tembe’s writing did not engage seriously with the basics of music knowledge.

In Madras, the great educators of public taste were sabhas, with overlapping communities of artists, organisers and rasikas who, Subramanian argues, originated from the same elite social universe. Performances were shortened into the newly minted ‘kacheri’ or concert format. The pioneering Madras Music Academy, established in 1928, locked horns with the Tamil Isai movement, which criticised the monopoly of Telugu and Sanskrit compositions and campaigned for reviving Tamil music. Even though concerts started including Tamil compositions, the movement stopped short of becoming a genuine countervailing force, in part due to the indifference of the Dravidian movement.

From the late 1950s, Hindustani music started travelling to the West, and Das Gupta speculates on the consequences of this foray into a totally uninitiated audience. It made no particular impact on Western music, but did initiate fusion genres, a trend that has since ballooned enormously.

With the Kabir festival now a prominent annual event, Deo tracks the Kabir Yatra in Bikaner to find that the universal appeal of Kabir has combined with new technologies of recording and mixing to transform the quality of sound and transcend urban-rural, local-cosmopolitian and folk-popular divides.

Songwriters and performers are key agents of political movements, says Mason, while examining how popular songs in Kerala generated democratic support for radical politics of land reforms and labour rights. The song Balikudeerangale (‘Oh Monuments of Martyrdom’) is believed to have helped the Communist Party win elections in 1957.

Pull of movie songs

Two pieces provide glimpses of our ubiquitous film music. Duggal describes the ‘inter-mediality’ of film songs between 1955 and 1975: how they jumped media into printed song books, magazines and literature. This mobility — cutting across caste, class, gender, values and media — made it a popular currency of communication well before the digital age. Ghosh cuts to the video cassette age, following the afterlife of the romantic Hindi film song of the early 1990s.

Considered lowbrow then, it now proliferates in digital formats, straddling audio, video streaming and social media. In the current nostalgia for ’90s Bollywood, this genre has become a precious, memorialised artifact. Parthasarathi tracks the ‘marketed sound’ that appeared in India in the early 20th century with the gramophone record. He integrates analysis of recorded music as a cultural form with the wider entrepreneurial and industrial dynamics in which this business unfolded, differentiating it from the other articles.

This piece, along with two others on technology, highlights the tricky business of curating varied articles into a single volume, a common academic practice. Even though they are all about music, the articles draw from vastly different knowledge bases and technical vocabularies that may not all resonate with a reader. The inexorable push to keep pieces brief and the irresistible pull of using technical grammar and smart-naming of concepts make the exercise heroic for the writer and the experience kaleidoscopic for the reader.

Music, Modernity, and Publicness in India; Edited by Tejaswini Niranjana, Oxford University Press, ₹1,495.

The writer is a sociologist based in Mumbai.