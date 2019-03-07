Smells and sounds of the source

Vijaya Guttal a rare Greek scholar from Karnataka and Vikram Visaji the young Kannada poet and scholar have made a wonderful contribution to Kannada literature by bringing us a very rich anthology of modern Greek poems. This is one of those few translations made directly from Greek. Excepting Ka. Vem. Raghavachar’s translation of Sophocles’ ‘Antigone’, most of the other translations, including those by K.S. Narasimha Swamy and P. Lankesh were routed through English. I too have translated quite a few Greek poems and plays through English.

I realised long ago the huge risks of English mediating our translations from Greek. When I was toying with the idea of translating Aeschylus’ ‘Agememnon’, I was deeply touched by the passage in which Cassandra, the Trojan princess now reduced to being the victorious Agemenon’s whore, bemoans the utter helplessness of men. The English translation I was reading was by the renowned poet Louis Macniece, who influenced our great poet K.S. Narasimha Swamy deeply. In the passage in question, Macniece had translated ‘men’ as ‘humans.’ I felt intuitively that this translation was wrong and that it should have been ‘men’ instead. I had to wait for many years till I met the Greek writer and playwright Alexander Pompidoros to confirm that my feeling was right. The word in Greek, he said, was not ‘anthrópou’ ( the equivalent of ‘humans) but ‘avopac’ (man). The choice of the un-gendered word humans had completely suppressed Cassandra’s trenchant critique of the male species. This one example is enough to demonstrate the risks we tend to take when we transact and translate only through English, while dealing with other languages.

I was thrilled when I saw and read with great delight a slim anthology of Greek poems in English translation by Guttal and Visaji. I found that an improved version of their previous work has appeared. I welcome this book as it introduces Kannada readers to a kind of poetry whose nuances and cadences, smells and sounds are totally different from English and our own Kannada.

As responsible and informed citizens of a ex-colonial country like ours it is important for us to see and understand Greek heritage through non-Eurocentric lenses following the powerful critiques of Euro-American appropriations of Greek civilisation. Such critiques have come from some of the greatest writers and intellectuals of ex-colonies like Aime Ceaser ad Derek Walcott from Africa and Latin America respectively. Both of them argued that Greece was more a part of Afro-Asian cultures than of Europe. The colonising Europe produced histories and geographies locating them in Greece, the origin of European civilisation, and erasing its close links and exchanges with black and brown peoples.

The semiotic capital of European arts comes from two district streams: Helleni and Hebraic. However, the mores of European literature and culture are more predominantly Hellenic than Hebraic.

A lover of Greek poetry, drama and mythology, I am thrilled by the present anthology for it takes us into the soul of Greece, its poetry, through Greek, not through English as most translations have.

Yet another reason for us to welcome this anthology is the fact that translations from modern Greek literature into our language are far outnumbered by those from Ancient Greek canon. Maybe we too share in our political unconscious the prejudices of Orientalists who extolled pasts of the old world to a fault, wilfully ignoring their creativity in later periods. This supported their self-glorifying image of Europe as the only inheritor in the present of the cultural and intellectual treasures of great pre-European civilisations. They emphasised the pastness of the past and threw out of the window the considerations of the presence of the past.

The present anthology proves that the differences between ancient and modern Greek literary sensibilities are as significant as between ancient and modern Greek language. Ancient Greek classics are known for laying their bare hands on the red-hot coal of experience of pain and passion. When the roles and images of the classics reappear in the modern expressions like Constantine Cavafy’s ‘Ithaca’, they become some thing else: a ground for hope or nostalgia, a treasure-trove of wisdom or just old keys to unlock the meaning of the present. Not for them, the exotic invocations of ‘isles of Greece’ as found in recent European poetry. It appears that for poets included here, the world of ancient works is not something alien, but something as intimate as one’s own childhood memories.

This is precisely what happens in poems by Cavafy. There is nothing exotic or exciting about this mythical city. Says Cavafy:

When you reach Ithaca

You will understand the meaning

Of all such Ithacas

Though not interesting as a destination, Ithaca still matters to the poet and to us readers as an excuse for a dramatic journey packed with dangers and opportunities for gathering wisdom possible only in this brief and evanescent human transit where dreams cross. This tone of mourning and celebrating the evanescent with all its pathos seems to be the perennial experiential core of modern Greek poetry permeating this whole book. Says another renowned Greek poet George Sefaris:

Our hearts are mingled

with ships and waters. O Lord

Do not let even a drop of blood

Cling to hearts or waters

Ugh! This is the way

History mocks us

Our companion’s

Welcomed death with humility

On the banks still remain

Oars, similes for death

Nobody remembers them anymore

Another celebrated poet Odysseus Elytes soaked to Helen the cause of Trojan War:

You are the object

Of all our moist words

Time is slipping out of our hands

Where shall we now stretch out hands?

Where shall we turn our eyes?

All the lines

That helped us to look around

Have disappeared in the cloud.

Not all the poets represented are as famous as the above poets. Their poems are not of lesser value, nevertheless.

We must thank and commend the translators for venturing into the uncharted area of translating chosen gems of modern Greek poetry-a celebration and mourning of the pangs and passions of the evanescent present in culture-specific hues and tones different from those we are familiar with.

T.S. Eliot said that the best way of travelling to another country without a passport is reading the poetry of that country. This anthology gives us an opportunity to travel through soul-capes of modern Greece where past and present still share the same eternal angst within excruciating limits of fleeting now.

The author is a professor at JNU and a culture critic