Review of Jupinderjit Singh’s Who Killed Moosewala? The Spiralling Story of Violence in Punjab: The rise and demise of Sidhu Moosewala

June 30, 2023 09:05 am | Updated July 01, 2023 03:20 pm IST

“I was bleeding at every sentence while writing this book.” For Jupinderjit Singh, who has reported on crime for decades, Who Killed Moosewala? The Spiralling Story of Violence in Punjab was one of his toughest assignments, for he had to “relive the trauma of a young man’s murder, a rising star of the Punjabi music industry at that.”

Rapper Sidhu Moosewala shot to global fame in just about five years of releasing his first hit single ‘G Wagon’ in 2017 and collaborated with rappers like Raja Kumari and Bohemia. He was a rebellious and controversial figure who had thousands of fans but there were whispers about his alleged links with gangs; and that his songs promoted gun culture and violence.

Singh writes about the change in Moosewala’s personality as he gained popularity, his transformation from Subhdeep to Sidhu Moosewala. “The most interesting aspect of Moosewala’s personality is that he didn’t stop singing, even when he was doing engineering, when he had no money to pay the lyricist and decided to write his own songs,” says Singh.

Controversial lyrics

Why did a singer who followed his passion in the face of constant criticism and controversies, make enemies? Singh says to know Moosewala, we have to know his songs. In his lyrics, he used words like ‘titar’ (partridge) for his rivals. In Punjabi, ‘titar’ is used to refer to a weak person who can easily be caught and eliminated. He used his music, says Singh, who began to closely listen to it after the killing, to talk about the machoism of Jats. He made fun of his rivals, comparing them to large three-wheelers called ‘maruta’ in rural parlance.

Singh talks about Moosewala’s song, titled ‘Bambiha’, which ganglord Lawrence Bishnoi had mentioned to the police during the investigation. Bishnoi considered it a eulogy for his rival gang Bambiha, but the word ‘bambiha’ or ‘papiha’ (which also refers to a bird), Singh says, has often been used in Punjabi songs and also finds a mention in the Gurbani. “We don’t really know what that song really meant. Amrit Mann, the co-singer of ‘Bambiha’ says for most, this is just a song, but it will hit some people like a slap,” points out Singh.

In his gripping book, Singh unravels the events that led to the killing of Moosewala through 17 chapters, navigating the intricate web of gangs in Punjab. He calls his book a “crime reporter’s account”, and begins the narrative with ‘The Last Ride’, a reference to the title of a song the singer released days before his fatal ‘last ride’ on May 29, 2022.

He takes readers through Moosewala’s conversation with his mother that evening, and a burning itch to “get some air” which prompted him to drive out in his Thar with his friends Gurvinder and Gurpreet. With the help of forensic probe details and autopsy reports, Singh recreates the scene of the harrowing tale.

Singh was off duty on May 29 last year when he received a call from his office to confirm the news of Moosewala’s murder. A journalist for 25 years, Singh covers crime in Punjab for The Tribune. “My first reaction was disbelief and I was taken aback. I instantly started making calls to confirm the news,” he says. Seven days later, Singh drove down the same route that Moosewala had taken to village Jawaharke at the spot where 30 bullets were fired at him, out of which 19 wounded him and seven hit him — the fatal one was lodged in his lungs. Singh has travelled that route seven times now.

“At first, I was just following up the news and researching. On the day he was killed, Director General of Police V.K. Bhawra had said in a press conference that Moosewala’s murder had something to do with gang wars,” says Singh.

In the chapter titled ‘The Threats’, Singh writes that Moosewala received the first call for extortion in 2019 by a caller who identified himself as Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and demanded ₹50 lakh as protection money. The dreaded gangster was a well-known name in Punjab. A few months later, he received a call from Harry Chatha of Amritsar who made a similar demand. Then, he got a call from Lawrence Bishnoi and this time the protection money was pegged at ₹1 crore. Moosewala ignored all the three calls.

Asked what prompted him to dig deeper into Moosewala’s killing, with the real culprits yet to be identified, Singh says he was convinced to write a book on the rapper after seeing his father’s video on his cremation — he had taken off his turban and extended it to the thousands of people who had come from far and wide to show solidarity with his son. “It reminded me of my father, whom I lost two years ago. My heart said Moosewala’s death was something beyond gang wars,” says Singh.

Bomb threat

After verbal threats, in December 2021, the singer opened up about a turban-bomb incident in an interview with Pro Punjab TV journalist Yadwinder Singh Karfew, when some people had gifted him a turban wrapped in a piece of cloth. When he noticed something solid inside it, he called the police. A bomb disposal squad found a contraption of wires attached to a metal object. On May 28, 2022, the Punjab government pruned the security cover of 424 VVIPs and VIPs and two of Moosewala’s security men were also withdrawn despite the fact that there were threats to his life. A day later he was shot dead.

In his book, Singh unravels the network of crime in the State, providing a glimpse of ganglords like Bishnoi and other gangs. He also reflects on Moosewala’s childhood, his time at Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, Ludhiana, and his short yet significant stint in Canada. “I got my hands on Punjab Police’s booklet on gangs, which details members and areas in which they are active and every gang is marked with a different-coloured circle,” he adds.

The book, he says, has already gone for a second print run and he continues to meet people who were close to Moosewala. “I met the man who used to drive Moosewala’s car when he was campaigning for elections in Punjab and he recalled Moosewala pointed to a place in Mansa, stating that someday his memorial will be built there. That is the exact place where his memorial has been made now,” he says.

Singh, who has written books in various genres and poetry too, plans to write a second edition of the book soon, with more information on the singer and gangs in Punjab.

Who Killed Moosewala? The Spiralling Story of Violence in Punjab; Jupinderjit Singh, Westland Books, ₹499.

