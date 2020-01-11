‘Sheru, A Story of a Loving Dog’ review: The healing touch of Sheru

For anyone who has ever had a pet in their life, the story of Sheru, his wags, whines and ‘woen’ will not just resonate, but move you to tears even, at some point.

The journey of this frisky, doe-eyed pup is captured through the adoring gaze of his family, narrated by Sudhansu Mohanty and co-author Sheru, a detail the author makes a point to mention. And this brings in a dual narration of events into Sheru, A Story of a Loving Dog, as seen through human eyes and through that of the canine protagonist, respectively.

Charm offensive

So the early part involves Shukla, Mohanty’s animal-loving wife who feeds Sheru fresh rotis and choice pieces of non-vegetarian food. Quite naturally, the daughter and son also take to Sheru who refers to them as his ‘bhai and didi’ (brother and sister). And it’s not long before Mohanty, who has not been oblivious to the pup, also falls for Sheru’s charms.

The simple almost self-indulgent narrative captures Sheru’s playfulness and readers could find themselves smiling as they link to memories of their own. But it’s in instances like the narration of being treated with a ‘doggy’s glove’ that Mohanty captures the intelligence and sensitivity of Sheru.

Mohanty narrates how a couple of surgeries had kept him away from home and that Sheru obviously missed him. But as one would with a family member, Mohanty speaks to Sheru over a speakerphone, a gesture that will strike a chord with many pet-parents. On returning home, Mohanty recounts, Sheru though ecstatic was wise to not jump on his ‘dad’, given his fragile state of health.

Labour of love

Recalling Sheru’s almost healing presence, he says, it helped him take on any adversity that came his way. “That is what a dog can do for you. And unlike men, they never take credit for it,” says Mohanty.

A former bureaucrat, Mohanty has written several books. But this one clearly is an emotional outpouring where the narrative takes us across cities, through fun and spooky turns, finally settling with thoughts that go beyond pets and their families to relationships and how people in general view animals.

There may be times in the early narrative where the treatment is light and the story-telling could have benefitted from a tighter edit. But there are moments of intensity too that could leave you misty-eyed.

A labour of love for a pet family-member, the book raises the insensitive view some people have of animals as no more than an acquisition, like a piece of architecture that can be replaced. Mohanty takes it further with his observation that animals have feelings and tears as sentient beings.

“We place too much importance on our intelligence and emotion, and too little on other animates’ intelligence, feelings and emotions. For all our claims on animal research, we refuse to admit that animals’ tears are connected to their emotion and pain,” he writes. Thoughts that reflect an understanding of animals that is gaining acceptance across the world. And a sensitivity that people not involved with animals too could do well to dwell on.

Sheru, A Story of a Loving Dog; Sudhansu Mohanty, Hay House Publishers, ₹299.