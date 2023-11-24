Review of Walter Isaacson’s Elon Musk: The boy who owns the playground

November 24, 2023 09:02 am | Updated 09:02 am IST

Walter Isaacson, a professor of history and former editor of Time magazine, belongs to the ‘great man’ school of biography writing. His previous subjects include Leonardo da Vinci, Benjamin Franklin, Albert Einstein, and Steve Jobs, which offers a ball park of where Elon Musk sits in the biographer’s estimation. Two tropes are integral to the ‘great men make history’ worldview: one, there is something that sets them apart from the average species stock, and two, their flaws are the flipside of the very ingredients that constitute their greatness.

For the first — the key to Musk’s greatness — where should one look? Twitter, obviously.

For Elon Musk, 2021 had been a glorious year. After years at the edge of bankruptcy, Tesla, valued at $1 trillion, was producing a million cars a year; After blowing up millions of dollars in several failed launches, SpaceX, valued at $100 billion, was putting more satellites in orbit than any other company or country; The Boring Company, which builds tunnels to move freight at high speed, was worth $5.6 billion; Neuralink, which is developing implantable brain-computer interfaces (BCIs), was worth $1 billion; and Time magazine, after duly noting that he was a “clown” and a “cad” who “likes to live-tweet his poops”, went on to praise him as “our avatar of infinite possibility” and anointed him Person of the Year.

Bid for Twitter

As Isaacson notes ruefully, “If only he could leave well enough alone.” Musk could not. In early 2022, he decided he wanted a piece of Twitter. And then he realised he wanted all of it. Why did he want it? His impulsive bid for Twitter goes to the heart of what makes Musk tick, and sometimes, blow up.

According to Isaacson, one trigger is his estranged transgender daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson (named Xavier Alexander Musk by her parents). In her petition in court seeking a name change, she had stated, “I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.” Musk, who had lost a child, did not take it well. He blamed it on her progressive school in Los Angeles, and on the “woke-mind virus” whose nerve centre, Musk felt, was Twitter. He told Isaacson, “I just can’t sit around and do nothing.” He had to purge Twitter of its woke culture so that it became “an open space for all opinions”.

The second motive Isaacson offers is that there was a “psychological, personal yearning.” For Musk, “Twitter was the ultimate playground,” and Isaacson links it to his traumatic experiences as a child, where he was repeatedly bullied and beaten so badly he was getting corrective surgeries on his nose decades later. But that wasn’t the worst part. When Musk went home after a pummelling on the playground, his abusive father would side with the bully. “The PTSD from his childhood also instilled in him an aversion to contentment,” writes Isaacson, and Claire Boucher, mother of three of Musk’s 11 children, seconds this hypothesis, saying, “I just don’t think he knows how to savour success and smell the flowers.” This inability combined with a poor emotional intelligence that “caused him to react to slights far too emotionally” and a relentless inner drive not only made him “fight every battle fiercely” but also to seek out new ones.

Once Musk had signed the deal to buy out Twitter, he could have allowed things to run their course. But he was so angry with the Twitter management that he hatched a Machiavellian plan to unleash a precision strike on CEO Parag Agrawal and his leadership team so he saved a ton of money while they lost major severance benefits. Such ruthlessness was straight out of Polytopia, the high stakes strategy game that Musk liked to play for hours at a time.

Troubled childhood

Isaacson writes, “When he felt dinged up, cornered, bullied, either online or in person, it took him back to a place that was super painful, where he was dissed by his father and bullied by his classmates. But now he could own the playground.” Wanting to ‘own the playground’ is perhaps the defining trait of a man who loves to be in control so much that he told his first wife moments after they got married, “I am the alpha in this relationship.” Not content with owning his companies — his various playgrounds — Musk is also the real or de facto CEO of all of them including Twitter. When Linda Yaccarino, the current Twitter CEO, pitched herself for the role, Musk’s response to her was, “I would still have to work at Twitter” which was “a polite way of saying that he would still be in charge.”

With 95 chapters and 670 pages, this doorstopper is a gripping read. Based on numerous interviews with Musk and his inner circle of friends, colleagues, wives, and girlfriends past and present, it takes the reader through Musk’s troubled childhood in apartheid South Africa, his college education in Canada, and his foray into the world of start-ups which launches him on a wealth-creation journey that, uniquely for a Silicon Valley entrepreneur, pivots on manufacturing prowess.

Unlike other tech czars — Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg come to mind — Musk’s billions were made not from software but from products of metal and steel forged by workers in mega-factories and labs that were hostile to unionising or work-life balance. Isaacson’s narrative of Musk’s greatness, while expertly crafted, is saturated, rather than nuanced, with Musk’s own perspective on things. The higher we go in the scales of greatness, the greater the biographer’s responsibility to exercise his independent judgement on his subject’s failings. It is in this regard — and in this alone — that Isaacson disappoints.

To be fair, he does document all of Musk’s meanness, pettiness, his utter lack of empathy, his impulsiveness — a dangerous trait in someone whose single tweet could sway markets, inflict losses of millions of dollars and cause thousands to lose jobs. However, Isaacson’s gloss on the ‘supervillain’ side of Musk’s character is to suggest that it is inseparable from his ‘superhero’ side: “Could you get the rockets to orbit or the transition to electric vehicles without accepting all aspects of him, hinged and unhinged? Sometimes great innovators are risk-seeking man-children who resist potty training.”

In other words, the world’s wealthiest man, who controls enough of social media to change narratives and direct (dis)information flows, who owns enough satellites to change the course of wars, who has the power to dictate the pace of carbon climate transitions on a planetary scale, who can influence the course of humanity’s relationship with AI, and who is the only one in charge of whether or not civilisation can survive on another planet in the face of a catastrophe on earth — this man is a man-child, and it’s okay. Or is it?

Elon Musk; Walter Isaacson, Simon & Schuster, ₹499.

sampath.g@thehindu.co.in