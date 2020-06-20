‘Roads to Nowhere’ review: On the highway called life

The cover of Murali Sivaramakrishnan’s Roads to Nowhere seems like a perfect fit for the essays contained within. There is a raging river, with the current drawing a white froth on top. The ford built of large stones and logs of wood is one that requires abundant caution if one plans to use it. If you cross the river, you enter a scrubby area. Was it once a common area, a pasture land that has been turned into a dumping ground like so many across the country? And finally a wall. Does that mean a dead end? Is there a world to explore if you climb over it?

In the Preface, Sivaramakrishnan talks about the idea of roads and journeys and how philosophers have interpreted it to apply to life. Today, he writes, “the rapidness with which the social networking system has evolved can be sensed in the spread of innumerable groups across Google and Yahoo. They are the highways and byways of our times.”

Uprooting tamarind trees

The 28 essays cover a variety of topics. History, ecology, Nature, literature, music... but all of them are reflections on how everyday life has changed and not always for the better.

‘The Flight of the Peacock’ is a rumination on man’s rapacity. Sivaramakrishnan talks about driving down roads lined with tamarind trees, where you couldn’t see the sky thanks to the overhead canopy. “When our roads become wider and wider and the huge spreading tamarind trees uprooted perhaps for a better cause, no doubt, uncaringly we have deprived innumerable other forms of life with very little choice but to flee at our approach,” Sivaramakrishnan writes.

In ‘Nudity, Nakedness and an Effete Morality’, the author is awestruck by the statue of Bahubali at Shravanabelagola, which sets him reflecting on attitudes to nudity in our temples. “Instead of seeing the divine in the deity the human eye started seeing only the deity in the divine. This is the corrupted eye that deforms the stately nude into its desecrated nakedness and attempts to cover it up with clothing and garlands lest the worshipper gets distracted!”

If ‘Marthanda Varma, King of Travancore’ gives the reader a potted biography of the well-known king, ‘Memories of Poetry — and a Poet’ is a loving recollection of Prof T.K. Doraiswamy. “It is quite a task to befriend a real poet — he is not unreal. He is either a metaphor or simile.”

Aborted road trip

‘The Long Walk’ is an account of a road trip that the author and his friend take when still in their early 20s. The two set out on foot to walk along the southwestern coast aiming to reach Goa. By the time they get to Kollur, their fervour was gone and they set off on their return journey. This leads the author to wonder: “How could we ever have understood the true meaning of homelessness and the feelings of wanderers; because after all in our hearts of hearts we always knew we had a home to return to?”

This is not the kind of book that can be read at one shot. Take one essay at a time, read and reflect.

Roads to Nowhere; Murali Sivaramakrishnan, Gutenberg Press, ₹500.