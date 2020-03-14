‘Road to Mekong’ review: Riders on the storm

Swinging a leg over a bike and crunching miles on a winding road with its possibilities ranging from serendipitous learning to the ghastly accident, are all part of an avid rider’s life. The black tarmac calls, tyres blur and a sense of liberation courses through your veins.

Motor-cycling is an elemental pursuit that marries varied terrains, multiple languages, diverse cultures and lip-smacking but greasy cuisine of the kind you get in dhabas. But it also throws up a stereotype. Think biking and often the mind conjures up these hefty bikers with long hair, unkempt beard, tattooed arms and a propensity to quaff multiple beers every night.

Glass ceiling

Biking is supposed to be an ode to the alpha-male but that glass ceiling was broken a long time ago and women are equally adept with two wheels and can last the journey with more finesse. Take a spin in your car across the national highways and you are bound to see female bike riders chasing the horizon with courage and chutzpah as their fervent allies.

Piya Bahadur’s book Road to Mekong is one such endeavour where she chronicles her epochal ride of 17,000 kilometres from Hyderabad to Southeast Asia and back over nearly two months. Piya rode as part of a team that had Jai Bharathi, Shanthi and Shilpa as her co-riders. Astride Bajaj Dominars, the 400 cc bike, the quartet traversed across the Northeast before slipping into Myanmar from the border town of Moreh in Manipur. Thailand, Laos, Vietnam and Cambodia were also sampled while the return leg involved a detour to Delhi and a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Piya writes with candour, highlighting the initial trepidation, the endless trips to Delhi to get their papers and permits in order and there is gratitude too as both Telangana Tourism and the Indian Government as part of its Incredible India campaign, backed the four with sponsorships while Bajaj contributed the bikes.

Endless possibilities

Riding on roads, both the rough and the smooth, braving the sun and the rains and even the odd political rally, Piya and team keep their sights firmly on the road. There is the rare tumble, at times bad surfaces slow down the pace but they soldier on, banking on the strength of their hearts, the kindness of strangers besides strong tea, anda bhurjee (scrambled eggs) and parathas at wayside joints.

The food changed shape, colour and taste once they zoomed into Southeast Asia but with adaptability being their byword, the four riders easily adjusted.

A bike ride through highways and country roads often opens up hidden vistas in our minds and Piya nails it when she writes: “I had heard about the idea of ‘being liberated’ often enough. I glimpsed its possibilities on the road.” To go with the flow, embrace change and treat every day as a fresh challenge, are some of the life-lessons that biking bequeaths and this book is replete with those nuggets.

Road to Mekong; Piya Bahadur, Pan Macmillan India, ₹350.