Review of Tanika Sarkar’s Religion & Women in India: Gender regimes

Tanika Sarkar’s latest publication is an ambitious book, Religion & Women in India: Gender, Faith, and Politics 1780s-1980s, spanning two centuries, a sweeping survey of the intersections of gender, religion and politics in India between the 1780s to 1980s. The horizons of its ambition are further expanded by the inevitable opening up of the categories of “religion” and “faith”, which are mutually imbricated in other processes that re-ordered gender practices over this period — “new market relations, contractual labour regimes, political vicissitudes and vast cultural changes.” In addition, Sarkar, like any feminist today, holds that gender itself is not predicated on sexual differences alone because these differences are “entangled in diverse socio-political formations such as class, race, region and historical contexts, all of which come together to co-constitute gender regimes.”

Defining moments

Within this framing set up in the first chapter, the book examines some key defining moments, beginning with the 18th century, noting at each moment the way in which internal patriarchy and the hierarchical caste order operates, running parallel to, or intersecting with the colonial order. The first moment is the colonial constituting and codifying of “religious” rules and practices on marriage and family into laws, and identifying women’s inferior status in India (child marriage, female infanticide) as a justification for colonial reform and rule. The second moment focuses on the internal debates between social reformers and the orthodoxy as they “redesign” gender, within each community — Christian, Muslim, Sikh, Dalit and Hindu. It looks also at some rebellious women themselves, not just the largely male social reformers. This chapter presents the colonial government to us, not as the modernising force it claimed to be, but as a “conservative, timid and nervous” institution, constantly conceding ground to the powerful conservative elite within communities. Travelling across the 19th century, the chapter concludes with a section touching on the early 20th century, with a discussion of the “spectre” of female sexuality, reflecting Hindu nationalist fears of falling numbers and rising Muslim fecundity. This is the moment at which, says Sarkar, the woman’s body entered the public gaze, gradually becoming “a speakable, writable and readable body.”

Work and labour

The next theme, also spanning the 19th to early 20th centuries, is work and labour, and how women’s access to paid work becomes transformed as well as limited simultaneously, by the nature of economic transformations under colonialism. The decline of the handicrafts sector ended one form of women’s traditional labour and the emergence of factories did not open up new employment for them, tied as they were to the home. In other traditional occupations women were either replaced by “modern” male practitioners (Dalit midwives by doctors, for example), or denigrated as immoral by the new standards of Victorian morality (women dancers and singers). While new sites of work opened up, women’s participation was limited by sanskritising tendencies within communities, mimicking dominant caste patterns of keeping women within the household, as well as protective legislation which discouraged employers from hiring women. This chapter offers an overview of exploitation of female labour across worksites, as well as their resistance, and the many strikes by women workers that marked this period.

In the next chapter the book moves to women in politics, mainly in the 20th century, but beginning with two queens of the earlier century, Rani of Jhansi and Begum Hazrat Mahal of Awadh. We see women in the Gandhian campaigns and in the communist movement, armed revolutionaries, women Hindu nationalists and women in the Muslim League, as the century drew towards 1947, inexorably to Partition and the violence on women of both communities. Women, says Sarkar, were active political subjects but “in some ways, politics created yet another site where women’s subordination was reinvented.” Following this, Sarkar then moves to examining sites of “holy and unholy gender” — women saints, hijras, courtesans and sex workers, interracial relationships, same sex desire and love, and prisons and lunatic asylums. The next theme is women as represented in writing and theatre as well as women writers and performers. These three chapters bring us towards the end of colonial rule.

The penultimate chapter brings us to post-colonial India, with its skewed sex ratio, the continuing exploitation of women labour in mills and factories, women in struggles like Chipko, Dalit women’s organising, gendered unequal property rights, gendered households. Other landmarks are the Shah Bano judgment and its repercussions, developments in law on sexual violence in the wake of brutal rapes and powerful protests by women’s movements, women in Left movements, and the rise of the autonomous women’s movement. This chapter also touches on AFSPA and women’s resistance to it in the Northeastern states, the anti-Sikh riots of 1984 and the many anti-Muslim pogroms of the period, concluding with a brief look at women in literature and cinema.

The book concludes with a quick account of Pakistan and Bangladesh and the structuring of gender relations there through the prism of religion.

A very useful feature is the extensive list of references given at the end of each chapter.

Two quibbles

Two quibbles — “religion” is too often glossed as “faith” by Sarkar, when the first implies a nexus of state, community and politics, while faith implies a more inward, personal mode of community formation. Second, the title is misleading and restrictive because Sarkar demonstrates that religion is only one of the elements that go to construct these “gender regimes”, a productive term that Sarkar uses very early on in this book. Let us conclude then, that the reader will find this book an invaluable resource for a panoramic and dazzling view of the emergence over two centuries, of gender regimes in India.

Religion & Women in India; Tanika Sarkar, Permanent Black, ₹1,095.

The reviewer teaches at Jawaharlal Nehru University.