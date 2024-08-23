Review of Savi Naipaul Akal’s The Naipauls of Nepaul Street: A way in the world

A family memoir about the Naipauls has to have as one running thread the extraordinary, if immensely complicated, life and career of V.S. ‘Vidia’ Naipaul. How could it not. In fact, as this warm, wise, candid, deeply moving book, The Naipauls of Nepaul Street, by his sister Savi Naipaul Akal explains, there could be no other Naipauls alluded to — their father Seepersad was the only one in his family to change the family name ‘Nyepal’ to ‘Naipaul’.

Vidia was the second of Seepersad and Droapatie’s seven children; Savi is the fifth. Vidia would, as we know, establish himself early in life as a leading writer globally, and win the Nobel Prize. His writing drew on his geographical and family heritage. His ancestors had come to Trinidad as indentured workers from what is now eastern Uttar Pradesh. His father had made his way in the world by seeking as much education as he could, and relying on family connections, to become a journalist and to secure for his family the stability of an income and solid home (26 Nepaul Street). To their children Seepersad and Droapatie imparted the ambition of becoming their truest selves by getting to the best schools they possibly could, always a tough exercise in colonial Trinidad, and working through a series of examinations to win scholarships and admission to institutions of higher eduction. As Savi writes, “Passing certain examinations had an almost sacred significance in our lives.”

A responsible chronicler

And so it came to be that among this family of achievers, each one of them, Vidia went off to Oxford on an “island scholarship” in 1950. A year earlier his older sister Kamla sailed for Banaras Hindu University on an Indian Government scholarship. The siblings, in turn, heeded the parents’ ethic and helped each other along, financially and in other supportive ways. Savi travelled afar too for studies, and took up a career in teaching.

But to Vidia especially, Seepersad bestowed the aspiration to be a writer, and this inheritance would over the years be poignantly captured in the son’s books and the correspondence between father and son. The sixth child, Shiva, who too went on to Oxford and wrote books to much acclaim, before passing away too young, was doted on by his sisters especially, but had a fraught relationship with his older brother, and somehow never fully caught Seepersad’s focus.

Around the barebones of the family story familiar to Vidia’s readers, Savi fills in the stories of the rest of the family. The anchor for the memoir is the family’s home base in Trinidad, and their personalities come alive here (often to the exclusion of what else may have been in other parts of the world.) Seepersad comes across as a sometimes anxious, lively and artistic personality (besides reading and writing, painting signs, gardening, making walking sticks). But at the heart of the narrative is Droapatie. “Ma had truly begun to know the world only with her marriage to Pa,” writes Savi. In time, she’d know it more as her children flourished — and later in life as she began to carve out her own routine, and travel.

Savi lightly but surely heeds the responsibilities of a chronicler — political attitudes, little joys as well as hurtful slights are conveyed without privileging any one member’s experience only because of his/her celebrity. Quieter acts of caring are recounted. And the bafflement at, for example, revelations about Vidia in Patrick French’s biography is not glossed over. Savi has been late to come to public attention as a writer in this family of writers, and, in her own right, she has written this family memoir and social history with an open heart.

The Naipauls of Nepaul Street; Savi Naipaul Akal, Speaking Tiger, ₹499.

The reviewer is a Delhi-based journalist and critic.