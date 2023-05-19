Review of Ruskin Bond’s The Golden Years: A book of simple living 

May 19, 2023 12:46 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST

There is an eternity to Ruskin Bond’s words that they linger much after a book has been closed and the reading glasses are kept aside. In an age torn between social media venom and shallow public-relations exercises, Bond endures with his lovely observations of real people, the humour always droll, and the word-pictures ushering in the mist and rain from his beloved hills.

This genuine spirit is again at play in the veteran’s latest book The Golden Years that is replete with what he has experienced over 89 summers. “Writers don’t retire. They don’t get pensions or provident funds. If they have been making a living from the written word they must continue to do so, or taxes will eat them up,” he pens this early on in the book and the template is set. This is about Bond looking both inwards towards his life and outwards at the larger world that shaped him specifically.

Losing his father very early in life, Bond still feels his dad’s presence and there is pathos in those references. For many readers marinated in Bond-lore of the Ruskin-type and not the James-ones, some chapters may look a touch repetitive. Yet being the classical writer that Bond is, we are still drawn to his broad-brush style that also finds time for the tiny wild flower on the mountain-side.

‘Kindness is all’

There is philosophy ladled in a simple manner: “It doesn’t really matter how long you live, as long as you’ve given something of yourself to those you love.” The depth in those dainty lines leaves you mulling over several home truths. And as always there are pithy quotes about nature, be it the fireflies or geckos or trees. Even before the slow-life became this fad taken note of by Time and other publications, Bond has been practising it without fuss. That spirit comes through in this book.

When vanity shadows most, Bond would rather laugh at himself. There are self-deprecatory references like how he cannot boil an egg to save his life or his late-night urge to have a snack. His warm gaze is ever-present and he declares: “Life is a mystery. Accept it as such and don’t quarrel with it.” Above all he states: “Kindness is all.” Pick this book and allow Bond to offer you a perspective on what it means to live long. This is like sitting on the floor and listening to your grandparents. There are multiple joys, fleeting sadness and above all contentment.

The Golden Years, Ruskin Bond, Harper Collins India, ₹399.