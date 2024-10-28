Review of Rebels, Traitors, Peacemakers — True Stories of Love and Conflict in Indian-Chinese Relationships: Love across borders

Falling in love is perhaps easier than to stick together when geographical, gastronomical, cultural, and political boundaries want to break apart two strangers from two different worlds. Romance in a polarised world with its share of smiles and cheer, turmoil and tears is a universal theme and a husband-wife duo bring out the vast scope and depth of the subject in their book, Rebels, Traitors, Peacemakers.

Shivaji Das and Yolanda Yu were themselves challenged by social codes and cultural stereotypes when they met, fell in love and got married. Together, they fought the biases and their book casts a spotlight on the dynamics of Indian-Chinese marriages. It documents the life journey of 32 protagonists who not only withstood cultural differences and prejudices of their respective families but also navigated the escalating tensions between their governments.

An easy-formatted book written with a crisp neutrality, each chapter is a nuanced portrait of a couple. Interestingly, all the mixed marriages recorded are between Indian men and Chinese women, barring one. The life partners speak out about their experiences, their affairs and weddings, their moments of being discriminated and mistreated, their likes and dislikes and the similarities and differences between the two cultures.

Shivaji born in Lumding, Assam and an alumnus of IIT-Delhi and IIM-Calcutta is a Singapore citizen and Yolanda born in north-eastern China came to Singapore when she was 15 on a study scholarship. In their 12 years together, they still have a lot of cultural backwaters to cover.

Defying norms

People in China or India have not reacted as negatively towards them for marrying outside as people in Singapore and other countries have, they write. So what triggered the book? In the introduction, the authors mention a 2022 incident in which a man in Singapore allegedly spat towards an Indian-Chinese couple and said, “...you shouldn’t be with a Chinese girl...that should be my girl.”

The reaction is strange, because in Singapore, one in every five marriages is interracial. There is a growing prevalence among people from India and China to marry and build families, despite political and diplomatic complications.

It is in such stories of people across Asia, Europe and America, and their unusual reunions that Das and Yolanda find the broader human nature and the unfiltered reality of cross-cultural connections.

The lovers across borders first become rebels defying cultural norms and expectations. Then they are labelled as traitors following the disapproval of their families and rejection of their communities. And finally they find a way to reconcile their differences and create a new identity as peacemakers.

Their stories also highlight the striking similarities such as filial piety, conservative patriarchal nature, obsessive ambition, fidelity and loyalty among couples in general and a sense of inferiority on the world stage, between the world’s two largest populations; and how a combination of all this drives them to make a success of interracial relationships.

Ties that bind

The true stories are presented through conversations between each couple and it brings out their intense emotions along with a sense of humour that is required to take on the odds, instead of dramatising events. Each story, bound by the same feeling of love, has had its own trajectory and carries the potential of becoming a film script.

One key takeaway is the positivity reflected in the relationships and the continuing desire for mutual understanding. Like the authors talk about their mixed-race child who has the potential advantage of being able to converse, understand and navigate the world’s two largest culture groups. She can be a true global citizen who can overcome boundaries with ease and remain free of all baggage that blinds humans.

The heartwarming book conveys how admiration, empathy and acceptance helps to bridge cultural differences and sustain syncretic relationships. In short, when you want to be together, things do fall into place.

Rebels, Traitors, Peacemakers — True Stories of Love and Conflict in Indian-Chinese Relationships; Shivaji Das, Yolanda Yu, Penguin Random House, ₹499.

