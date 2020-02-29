‘Return to Sri Lanka: Travels in a Paradoxical Island’ review: Mirror to a thousand realities

29 February 2020 16:44 IST

Narratives about ethnic mixing, religious syncretism and the innate goodness of the people lift a writer’s rather bleak outlook about Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is smaller than many South Asian countries but it has a highly diverse society. Despite the vexatious ethnic question, it has a fairly large section of minorities who have recorded remarkable progress in the fields of education, public affairs, economy, art, culture and sport. Besides India, Sri Lanka is the only country in the region that has successfully passed the test of a true democracy for the last 70 plus years, given its track record of having witnessed peaceful regime changes over the years.

There is another side to the story of Sri Lanka. Mindless violence, both in thought and deed, discriminatory public policies and a deep-rooted complacency in work culture have characterised the island.

These paradoxes of Sri Lanka have been captured well by economist Razeen Sally in his insightful book, Return to Sri Lanka. The work is a blend of autobiographical and historical accounts, apart from being a travelogue.

Middle path

Sally’s style of narration, in the early part of the book, is quite fascinating, as it intercuts two parallel accounts — one pertaining to historical events and another relating to the author’s family story, on lines similar to John Fowles’ 1969 book, The French Lieutenant’s Woman.

The book covers a whole range of topics from Theravada Buddhism to Sinhala Buddhist nationalism, influence of Hinduism on the Sinhalese, the role of the Senanayakes and the Bandaranaikes in politics, the Tamil question, the plight of hill country Tamils, a much neglected section of Sri Lankan society, to the virus of fundamentalist Islam and the genesis of the 2019 Easter blasts.

His basic approach to the subject has been dispassionate, even though he does not betray his aversion to former Prime Ministers, S.W.R.D. Bandaranaike and his wife Sirimavo.

However, he has described their daughter and former President, Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga, as one who was “much less chauvinist” than her parents and her two UNP predecessors.

But, the Rajapaksas symbolised “big-man politics and illiberal democracy,” even though the author has recorded that the beautification of Colombo, a city which Sally loves, was carried out during the previous regime of the Rajapaksas with “un-Sri Lankan speed.”

The author, with both Sri Lankan and British roots, has also done well in echoing the opinions of moderates among Tamils and Muslims, while being critical of extreme elements in the two communities.

Accord issues

At the same time, his recall of certain aspects of contemporary history is not completely accurate. On events preceding the July 1987 Indo-Lanka Accord, Sally says, the then Prime Minister of India, Rajiv Gandhi, had “threatened to invade” the north of the island. In fact, when Indian planes, in early June, airdropped 25 tonnes of food and medicine over Jaffna, Sri Lanka reacted strongly, accusing India of having “violated its territorial integrity.” Besides, it is not correct on the author’s part to say that President J.R. Jayawardene had announced the Accord “without consulting his Cabinet.” Discussions within and outside the Cabinet went on for two weeks and the then High Commissioner of India, J.N. Dixit, had briefed the Sri Lankan Cabinet twice of features of the Accord, an uncommon sight.

The book, which was launched a few weeks before the return of the Rajapaksas to power in November 2019, does discuss the possibility of the victory of the clan. Notwithstanding the author’s not-so-optimistic outlook about Sri Lanka, the prevalence of ethnic mixing, religious syncretism and multi-racial character, all of which have found frequent mention in the book, is a matter of comfort about a country, which consists essentially of people, whose innate goodness will not go unnoticed even to a first-time visitor.

