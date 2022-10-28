Review of Recalibrate — Changing Paradigms: Path to recovery

The authors bring to bear decades of policymaking and institutional understanding, combining bottom-up microeconomic insights with top-down macroeconomic imperatives.

The lethal juxtaposition of a pandemic and a war has upended the global order like never before. Health, education, social safety nets and public finances have come under unprecedented pressure. Meanwhile, the global backdrop is ominous as deglobalisation and economic balkanisation loom, raising the spectre of a global future characterised by lower productivity, lower growth and higher inflation.

To understand how India should respond to these epochal changes, one needs to go no further than Recalibrate, authored by two of India’s most experienced policymakers, N.K. Singh and P.K. Mishra. The authors bring to bear decades of policymaking and institutional understanding, combining bottom-up microeconomic insights with top-down macroeconomic imperatives, to argue that India effectively needs a new social, fiscal and federal compact.

The new social compact entails constructing an economy both more resilient to shocks and able to thrive in this new era. This entails beefing up risk mitigation mechanisms, whether to combat more chronic climate and agricultural risks or Black Swan events such as pandemics and wars. Mishra, with vast experience in risk-mitigation, calls for building more dynamic risk assessment tools while distinguishing more carefully between risk and uncertainty. Simultaneously, however, the social contract must involve more job creation and human capital accumulation.

Job creation

As the book laments, “non-agricultural sectors, particularly industry, have failed to play a significant role in extracting and absorbing the agricultural workforce”. The implication: job creation will necessitate a significant upgradation of health and educational capital. The opportunity: harnessing technological advances to leap-frog traditional delivery mechanisms, whether through tele-medicine or online learning to complement their traditional counterparts. The authors note, for instance, the impressive growth of DIKSHA, a national AI-based platform for school education, that receives 50 million hits a day.

Fulfilling this social compact, however, will require resources. Where will they come from?

This is where Recalibrate passionately argues for a fiscal compact. Deficits and debt have ballooned on account of the pandemic and the war. But now, “fiscal forbearance must be followed by fiscal rectitude”. This is particularly urgent in the present context. A hostile global backdrop — characterised by the trifecta of a surging U.S. dollar, rising global interest rates and still-elevated commodity prices — have simultaneously widened current account deficits and dried up capital flows to emerging markets. Recall, the current-account deficit is simply the investment-savings gap of the economy, which is the consolidated fiscal deficit of the public sector and the investment-savings gap of the private sector. Large fiscal deficits in the pandemic could be absorbed by the private sector because private savings surged and investment retreated. Now as the private sector is normalising — as is desired — large fiscal deficits are inevitably spilling over into the current account. Therefore, containing the current account deficit will entail credible and sustained fiscal consolidation.

‘National Debt Plan’

But deficits cannot be compressed in a vacuum. To be credible, they require both a medium-term anchor and an institutional mechanism. Singh, who chaired the Fifteenth Finance Commission and the FRBM Review Committee, therefore passionately argues for a “National Debt Plan” to serve as an anchor. But how should that be operationalised in a post-pandemic world? Should the focus be on stabilising debt? Or bringing it down? To what level and in what time frame? And if deficits have to be brought down, but expenditure obligations have to go up, then revenue mobilisation is key. Where will those revenues come from? Given the myriad of fiscal architecture questions, Singh bats strongly for an institutional response in the form of a Fiscal Council, now prevalent in more than 80 countries. Any fiscal compact, however, will only succeed if it is accompanied by a renewed federal compact. The GST has recently shown much promise, but more needs to be done to realise its full potential. Meanwhile, the heterogeneity of State finances will argue for a State-specific debt consolidation path, as the book recognises. And for market forces to impose discipline, State borrowing costs must start becoming correlated with underlying fiscal positions.

In other words, States and the Centre have much to co-ordinate on. Are more Centre-State institutions needed to facilitate this? Should the Interstate Council be revived? How should Finance Commissions interact with the GST Council? The book raises these important institutional questions as part of furthering the federal compact.

The pandemic and war have created acute challenges but also thrown up significant opportunities. To understand how far India has come, but also the seismic changes needed to navigate these new realities, Recalibrate is a must-read.

Recalibrate: Changing Paradigms; N.K. Singh, P.K. Mishra, Rupa, ₹795.

The reviewer is Chief India Economist, J.P. Morgan. All views are personal.