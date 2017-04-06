Ramayana in English verse

It was not just devotion that propelled Srirangam Ramesh into writing the Ramayana in verse and that in English. He thought the values and lessons it has for humanity, especially children, should be disseminated. What better way than render it in the form of poetry because the cadence and rhyme would surely appeal to the reader? So Ramesh, whose mother tongue is Telugu, started summarising Valmiki Ramayana in simple English. He adheres to the six kandas of the original and the story moves with apt titles. “Elders should pick up the handy volume, illustrated with simple drawings, and guide the young ones through the epic. The story of Rama will put them on the right path,” he says. Sri Ramayana, Epic Story as a Poetry, Rs. 500, has been published by Notion Press.