Review of Vidya Krishnan’s Phantom Plague — How Tuberculosis Shaped History: The chimera of tackling TB

Today, TB is the second leading infectious killer after COVID-19, according to WHO.

July 29, 2022 16:29 IST

A quarter of the world’s estimated tuberculosis cases are in India

Decades after the devastating influenza pandemic of 1918 ravaged India, adivasis from western India recalled the disease wiping out entire households. Desperate remedies were resorted to; patients were made to inhale smoke from roasting crab with grain, writes David Hardiman, historian and a founding member of the subaltern studies group. Such accounts bring to life “intense emotions” such as the “sensation of dread and social threat, helplessness in the face of the unknown, and the desperate means deployed to deal with danger”, Hardiman argues.

Glimpses of such intensity, albeit experienced in New England, can be found in the first part of Phantom Plague: How Tuberculosis Shaped History; dead bodies were exhumed, burned offal from patients’ corpses were fed to cure tuberculosis, and vampires came to embody the disease in literature. Other chapters in this part offer interesting insights into the historical evolution of infection control practices, the story of how TB (once known as consumption) came to be understood as an infectious disease — and not hereditary — innovative public health campaigns to control the spread of infection in New York, and the exciting discovery of the tuberculosis bacteria itself.

Today, TB is the second leading infectious killer after COVID-19, according to WHO. In 2020, 10 million people fell ill with TB, and 1.5 million died. The disease burden, however, is skewed. Over a quarter of the world’s estimated TB cases are in India. Latest government data suggests 300 infections for every one lakh persons; in 2021 alone, around 19 lakh new infections were reported and 5,04,000 people died.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An incubator

In the second part, the author zooms in on Mumbai — TB’s contemporary ground zero — where slum redevelopment policies have led to compact, crowded housing, and turned it into an efficient incubator for the TB bacteria.

Poverty is the disease, TB is the symptom, she says, citing the case study of Mumbai’s NP compound where about 70,000 people live in 4,800 single room living units with poor or no ventilation. Access to decent housing, proper sanitation and adequate nutrition being stratified along class, caste lines lies at the core of every public health story, even if the story itself has been told over and over again.

With the evolution of the TB bacteria’s drug resistance versions, and the difficulty in accessing new drugs (at least in the global south), India — and the world — can no longer afford to be complacent.

The bacteria may have transcended class barriers, but even among those who can afford, access to latest and effective drugs is tedious, and sometimes, it’s just too late to save the day, subsequent chapters show. Case studies of patients (widely reported in mainstream press at the time) and their struggles to procure the latest, most effective drugs via court cases and personal visits to global pharma companies across the world bear testimony to a patent system that seeks to protect profits of pharmaceutical companies over human lives.

Phantom Plague provides a lucid, fairly comprehensive overview of the issues at stake for the lay reader. However, given the author’s vast experience as a journalist covering health policy, the book would have benefitted from a detailed ‘insider’s’ account of the policymaking processes in India. The book implicates governments, philanthropies, pharmaceutical companies, and the medical establishment in reinforcing biases and exacerbating inequalities, and makes a moral appeal for social justice. One wonders, though, that if the horror of COVID-19 hasn’t compelled us to demand equitable healthcare, what will? Perhaps the looming threat of a ‘phantom’ plague, a deadly bacteria that lurks in our systems, waiting patiently for decades for our guard to be down, might provide that impetus. Or not.

Phantom Plague: How Tuberculosis Shaped History; Vidya Krishnan, Penguin Random House India, ₹799.

The reviewer is a Fulbright alumna, and executive director, Alliance for Knowledge Advancement and Dialog.