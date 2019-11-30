‘Perspectives on Work, Home, and Identity from Artisans in Telangana – Conversations Around Craft’ review: Everyday lives of Telangana’s artisans

In Telugu, “adugukunetollu” means “one who seeks what has been already allocated to one,” according to the author, and so a sense of destiny, creativity and discovery revolve around this concept. It is also applied to designate various communities of performers and story-tellers spread across different districts of Telangana whose work encapsulates the exclusive narrative tradition of this region. Certain sections among these resort to painted scrolls or patams, or create wooden figurines to narrate their tales. Each section of these communities lives and moves in prescribed pockets of a district and strictly maintains a regional identity making sure not to encroach on each other’s territories and together they constitute the patampradarshankatha tradition of Telangana.

Each story-telling community has a patron jati or occupational community like that of barbers, weavers, herdsmen and leather workers, and as a rule must narrate the lineage of only that jati to which each one is linked, and further they are entitled to a livelihood through compensation solely from that jati. Now, the painted narrative scrolls that are produced by them are counted among the longest in size.

Ethnographic experience

In his conversations around the art and craft of these artisans, Perspectives on Work, Home, and Identity from Artisans in Telangana, Chandan Bose recreates an ethnographic experience. This book under review comprises eight chapters including a well-crafted Introduction and a Conclusion. Albeit a bit dense in theory and largely descriptive in nature, here is a well-researched work of commitment, experience, and erudition, incorporating a whole crop of visual and narrative material and weaving them in terms of what an anthropologist is good at — doing and writing ethnography.

An ethnographical text is a sort of ‘‘hold-all” wherein different raw materials are transformed into a coherent form, or to take it from the anthropologists: an ethnologist’s case brings experiential openness into argumentative closure! Bose has created a collage of multiple narratives, visual and discursive — an ethnographical spectrum of the artisans of Telangana.

The book is well-structured moving from Doing, Telling, Writing, weaving through the text and texture of craft, into Showing, Making and Selling. While tracing the collective art heritage of a traditional people where knowledge of the past is only orally transmitted, or where no records exist, it would do well if we were to remember that the past is perceived entirely in terms of their present accounts. And the present is radically transformed by our own collective postcolonial histories. Thus, at every point in this narrative, the author checks and rechecks himself to avoid fitting distinct traditional practices rooted in a rural culture into homogenised patterns. This is done through a process of intermixing theoretical discourses and interpersonal and intrapersonal dialogues.

Vaikuntam, Guruji, Narsingham and other artists from Cheriyal and Nirmal are all alive and breathe through these pages as the author-researcher allows them to practise and articulate their special skills acknowledging their shared histories and knowledge systems.

For the patam artisans of Telangana, work, home, and identity are constantly re-organised by collective memory. The act of inscribing the image is akin to writing (likhna) and the outline is called nakkal (copy) and the process translates as map-making. Of course, fundamental to any art or craft is the surface on which the form is executed and so the author takes the reader on a journey into the texture and origin of the scrolls prior to exploring their evolution. Eventually the representations and the memory of the artistic household begin to surface on the scrolls. And as with all traditional Indian craftsmen the organic colours, outlines and finer details are all predetermined in stylistic structures. Artist Vaikuntam, as the author describes, then puts his mark on the final product, as a sort of historical record, of locating the artist within a collective history which evokes his claim that “this piece of work has come from this naqquashi household.”

Distinguishing art and craft

Several questions of what constitutes an art object, what distinguishes art from craft, and how an art-object is rendered in the space of the market are debated in the course of this text. This is where art-history and social anthropology mix and a little bit of theoretical aesthetics also is drawn into the debate. Above all, the book is an ethnographic document and the subjectivity of the author self-reflexively and discretely disappears erasing the unitary point of reference and identity while what remains are the narratives spoken and painted restructuring locale and history.

Perspectives on Work, Home, and Identity from Artisans in Telangana: Conversations Around Craft; Chandan Bose, Palgrave Macmillan, ₹3,200.

The writer, an artist and poet, was formerly Professor and Head of The Department of English, Pondicherry University.