Peeling the onion

Navigating the noise that emanated in the aftermath of India’s boldest reform—the scrapping of the legal tender nature of ₹500 and ₹1,000 notes last November—was a challenge even for hardened policy wags.

Not in the least because the exercise initially packaged by the Prime Minister as a ‘minor inconvenience’ (a queue to end all queues) in order to counter black money, terrorism and corruption kept transmogrifying every passing day with new goalposts and multiple flip-flops in the rules of the game.

Noise merchants and spin doctors on both sides of the demonetisation fence fiercely articulated the pros, cons and challenges thrown up by the note ban. But most ordinary citizens were just caught up in coping with the resultant cash shortages (that still persist in places), parking their old currency savings into banks (or exchanging them in the grey market for scrapped notes that blossomed overnight) and, worst of all, disruptions in economic activity across India’s largely informal economy.

Seven months on, it’s not yet officially known how much of the ₹15-odd lakh crore of old notes returned to the system or the taxes collected on undisclosed income that turned up in the banking system or was voluntarily disclosed under a post-note ban amnesty scheme.

What is known is that the spike in cashless transactions (that the government evangelised as a new goal long after November 8) is moderating and though banks are awash with money, they aren’t able to lend most of it.

It’s also clear that a gradual decline in economic growth through 2016-17 has accelerated post-demonetisation, and even the World Bank has noted its disproportionate impact on the poor.

This breezy 104-page book released before the official growth data or the Bank’s report, is commendable not because it already highlighted these implications of the ‘ill-conceived and poorly executed’ move.

It is noteworthy for lucidly cutting through the ballyhoo around demonetisation, its intended and actual impact, and flagging the larger risks that this reform experiment—‘where many who have suffered damage still see their experience as necessary pain to be endured for long term gains to the nation’—throws up for India’s democracy.

The authors may be labelled ‘anti-national’ for countering the ‘state-driven narrative’, but it is a critique after all, and even the most ardent defenders of the ‘bold’ surgical strike on black money would be well-advised to read it to sharpen their post-truth ‘sound and fury.’

Demonetisation Decoded: A Critique of India’s Currency Experiment; Jayati Ghosh, CP Chandrasekhar and Prabhat Patnaik, Routledge, ₹350.