‘One Foot on the Ground: A Life Told Through the Body’ review: The world according to Shanta Gokhale

“Altogether, there is no getting away from the fact that happy people are uninteresting, possibly even stupid.” To me, this sounded like Jane Austen’s opening lines of Pride and Prejudice, and Shanta Gokhale keeps up the funnies right through her autobiography, One Foot on the Ground: A Life Told Through the Body. Gokhale’s tale of an ordinary life is extraordinarily told.

Of the 31 chapters, 18 are titled after body parts and medical conditions that she has had a turbulent relationship with. From troublesome tonsils and partial loss of vision to allergies and chemotherapy, everything is documented in graphic detail but with meticulous detachment.

It is the same when she describes her marital life. There are riveting passages about her first marriage to a naval officer. Right from the time she proposes to put him out of his misery: “I could tell by his uncustomary shuffling and silence that he was priming himself to do something he had either never done before or done badly and earned a rebuff for.” You hear her laughing at herself when she writes how her misgivings were swept away under the naive assumption that love would conquer all! The bits about being a fauji wife are hilarious.

But, all through her trials and tribulations, she is building up a reputation as a formidable art and theatre critic, journalist and translator. One gets a ringside view of her encounters with theatre greats. Satyadev Dubey (who set her on the path to translation) is a good friend, as are Govind Nihalani and Vijay Tendulkar. She named her son after Girish Karnad. She translated a seminal work on the Warlis of Dahanu into English as well as Marathi poet-playwright C.T. Khanolkar’s Avadhya, a brutal expose about middle-class hypocrisy. Nissim Ezekiel was another luminary who urged her to join Femina.

Becoming a feminist

Gokhale speaks about her awakening into feminism, reading Germaine Greer’s The Female Eunuch and Simone De Beauvoir’s The Second Sex, and encountering formidable women who thought nothing of speaking their minds about themselves, their lives, experiences and expectations.

She became a member of the Forum against Oppression of Women, wrote plays about women and sang songs about them too. She enjoyed this as much as she did working on the cookery page in the magazine she worked for.

Milestones like her first Marathi novel Rita Welingkar and Tya Varshi are recalled in the context of other things happening in her life at that time. Whether it was scribbling chapters for Rita Welingkar in her head as she travelled home by bus from work or 17 years later writing Tya Varshi at home in what she writes was blessed singlehood with nothing else to distract her, Gokhale revisits those days with equal affection.

It is an entertaining book. There is graceful acceptance of things she cannot help happening, there is gratitude for the opportunities that were granted to her, affection for the people she has met through her life and a refusal to take herself or life too seriously.

If all middle-class women could write as well as she does, this could easily be their story, well almost. Incidents, emotions and even some encounters are startlingly familiar. She is amazingly observant and engaged with her surroundings, whether she is at her dining hall in college or at a theatre rehearsal in Mumbai. The plain-speaking narrative is addictive.

No messy edges

She quotes her mom who advocates Ek ghav doan tukde — make a clean cut if things turn bad and leave no messy edges. She is forced to do that on more than one occasion. But she never loses her sense of humour as life unravels in places and throws bad marriages, health problems and career crises at her. She braces herself for the impact or ducks if she can, and manages to turn them into highly engaging accounts of her life for her readers. No matter what highs or lows she encounters, she rolls with it — always with one foot firmly on the ground.

One Foot on the Ground: A Life Told Through the Body; Shanta Gokhale, Speaking Tiger Books, ₹399.