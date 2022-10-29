Review of Entangled Lives: Human designs on nature in the Northeast

People, plants and animals live in proximity, and the relationship is sometimes beneficial, sometimes not, argue two writers

People, plants and animals live in proximity, and the relationship is sometimes beneficial, sometimes not, argue two writers

Even in the 1970s, nine out of 10 people lived rural lives in the Eastern Himalaya Triangle. In their new book, Entangled Lives, Joy L.K. Pachuau and Willem van Schendel study how humans, plants and animals have co-existed in the five states which comprise the Triangle: India, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Bhutan and China. Dominated by two mountain ranges, the eastern Himalayas and the Indo-Burma Arc, the roughly triangular region also has basins made by rivers that flow from the mountains. It forms a corridor between India and China at the heart of which is Northeast India.

Yaks in the region with the eastern Himalayas in the background. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStock

Three-cornered existence

Backed with data, research and photographs, the writers portray the three-cornered conversation between humans, animals and plants of this often ignored region, exploring how humans in the Triangle hunt, protect and revere certain animals (such as tigers or hornbills), gather wild plants (bamboo and herbs), cultivate plants (rice and cotton) and cope with pathogens (viruses and parasites). They consider how some other-than-human organisms (such as rodents and dogs) have adapted to humans, moving closer and becoming companions; how others (such as bears and leopards) confronted humans; and how yet others (such as elephants) could take both these roles. By behaving in a variety of ways, the Triangle’s non-humans have always co-designed human societies, just as humans have co-designed ‘nature’, they contend.

Living root bridges in Northeast India. Some are thought to be more than 500 years old. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStock

People, plants and animals live in proximity, and therefore human encounters with plants and animals are intimately woven into daily life. These encounters could be mutually beneficial — or not. For example, over the centuries, say the writers, rice plants allowed humans to fill their stomach and in turn humans helped rice plants to spread across the Triangle. Microbes helped people to preserve food by fermenting it and thereby gave rise to distinct food cultures with an astonishing diversity of fermented foods: bamboo shoots, soybeans, yak cheese, fish paste, rice beer and many more. Encounters were also complex. Take cannabis, a native plant. It was routinely fed to household cattle, chickens or dogs to treat diarrhoea; or used to cure bone fractures; or smoked as a form of religious worship.

Cannabis, a native plant, was routinely fed to household cattle, chickens or dogs to treat diarrhoea. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

But human-non-human encounters could also be the opposite of beneficial. Humans could fall victim to combined plant-animal dynamics. Agricultural crops have been attacked, and sometimes decimated, by insects and mites; wild pigs, elephants and monkeys have destroyed plants. Occasionally, flowering bamboo plants and bamboo rats would cause ‘bamboo famines’ among humans.

As an “invasive species” in the Triangle, humans have survived by exploiting the wildlife they found there. For a long time, however, the power of humans over their ecological rivals remained limited initially, simply because humans were few in numbers and their fear of the environment was intense, they point out. “The battleground began to shift, however, when humans fashioned the technology to accelerate their habitat expansion at the expense of forests and wildlife. Much of this destruction took place in recent decades. By the 20th century they were thinking of themselves as rightly having the upper hand.”

The historians write about five types of human-non human conflict including zoonotic threats to human health. As a meeting point of three biodiversity hotspots and home to many unexplored forms of wildlife, the Triangle is home to unknown animal viruses and parasites.

The story of the water hyacinth

Then, there are some uncontrollable invasive species. The writers cite the example of the water hyacinth, an aquatic plant from the Amazon region that arrived in the Triangle in the late 19th century. “Humans soon noticed that the plant was a champion at niche construction. It spread rapidly on waterways and lakes, where it formed dense mats of vegetation and began to hamper human utilisation of water.” By 1936 the Bengal Water Hyacinth Act had put the plant “officially beyond the ecological pale.” State authorities declared it a ‘common enemy’ and mobilised large groups of people in an all-out physical attack on it. But the efforts failed, and today the conflict between humans and water hyacinth continues unabated.

A farmer tends to saplings on a floating bed of water hyacinth at his farm in Pirojpur district, Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: Reuters

With their reflections on how humans, animals and plants have found ways to live together over countless generations — and how these ways have been changing in recent times — Entangled Lives is a remarkable study of a remote region, cut off from the mainstream.

Entangled Lives; Joy L.K. Pachuau, Willem van Schendel, Cambridge University Press, ₹1,195.

