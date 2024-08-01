ADVERTISEMENT

Review of The Great Nicobar Betrayal, curated by Pankaj Sekhsaria: Alarm bells

Published - August 01, 2024 11:40 am IST

Why the mega development plan for the Great Nicobar island is a disaster in the making

Shekar Dattatri

The canopy of the forest of tree ferns in the Great Nicobar Biosphere Reserve. | Photo Credit: Pankaj Sekhsaria

A satellite image capturing the southern tip of the Great Nicobar island, specifically the Galathea Bay. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Situated over a thousand kilometres off India’s east coast, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands may be out of sight and out of mind for most of us. But clearly, not for officials at the Niti Aayog in Delhi, who are pushing an ambitious infrastructure project that will thoroughly desecrate the remote and biodiversity-rich Great Nicobar island.

A view of the dense coastal forest lining the Laxmanpur Beach in the Great Nicobar island. | Photo Credit: Sindhuja Sirigeri

The Great Nicobar Betrayal, curated by Pankaj Sekhsaria, is a chronicle of this devastation foretold, narrated in 13 essays on various aspects of the project and the island’s biodiversity, with tables and annexures.

The ‘betrayal’ refers to the undermining of all environmental regulations to ram the project through. Inexplicably, the massive infrastructure will come up in one of the most seismically active regions on earth, which was pummelled by the 2004 earthquake and tsunami.

Submerged parts of Campbell Bay seen in February 2006. The Andaman-Nicobar region is prone to natural disasters because of its geological location. | Photo Credit: Pankaj Sekhsaria

An aerial view of the coastal devastation on Katchal Island, part of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, caused by tsunami waves triggered by an undersea earthquake off the Indonesian island of Sumatra, in 2004. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A home for rare species

A Giant leatherback turtle at the nesting beach of the Galathea Bay Wildlife Sanctuary. | Photo Credit: Kartik Shanker

A boat ride around the Great Nicobar island offers a fair chance of sighting a pod of spinner dolphins. These were not documented in the EIA report for the Great Nicobar development project. | Photo Credit: Kalyan Varma

Among other things, the book points out that Great Nicobar, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve since 2013, is host to one of the most important nesting populations of the giant, leatherback sea turtle in the northern Indian Ocean. The Nicobar megapode, a bird found only on these islands, makes its mound nests in the forests along the coast.

Great Nicobar is home to two isolated indigenous communities — the Shompen and the Nicobarese — who were the sole inhabitants of the island until 1969. In this photo are the Shompen, who are primarily fishers and hunter-gatherers. | Photo Credit: Anthropological Survey of India

And two indigenous tribes, the Nicobarese, and the forest-dwelling Shompen, designated as a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group, have lived here peacefully for millennia.

A Nicobar long-tailed macaque with an infant. | Photo Credit: Aashish Gokhale

Cloaked in verdant rainforest, fringed by pristine white beaches, and surrounded by clear blue waters abounding with sea life, the natural treasure that is Great Nicobar, the book argues, will be irreparably harmed by the ₹72,000 crore project that will include a transshipment port, an airport, a power plant, and a township spread over 160 sq km. Great Nicobar’s population, presently about 8,000, is projected to swell to a staggering 3,50,000 as a result.

The Nicobar megapode is endemic to the Nicobar islands. A shy and secretive bird, the megapode builds a mound using sandy soil and dry leaves to lay its eggs. The rotting vegetation provides the required incubation. | Photo Credit: Pankaj Sekhsaria

If you want a glimpse of what Great Nicobar is today and what horrors lie in store for this fragile island, this book is the best place to start.

The Great Nicobar Betrayal; Curated by Pankaj Sekhsaria, A Frontline Publication, ₹499.

The reviewer is a former member of the National Board for Wildlife.

