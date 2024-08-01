Review of The Great Nicobar Betrayal, curated by Pankaj Sekhsaria: Alarm bells

Situated over a thousand kilometres off India’s east coast, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands may be out of sight and out of mind for most of us. But clearly, not for officials at the Niti Aayog in Delhi, who are pushing an ambitious infrastructure project that will thoroughly desecrate the remote and biodiversity-rich Great Nicobar island.

The Great Nicobar Betrayal, curated by Pankaj Sekhsaria, is a chronicle of this devastation foretold, narrated in 13 essays on various aspects of the project and the island’s biodiversity, with tables and annexures.

The ‘betrayal’ refers to the undermining of all environmental regulations to ram the project through. Inexplicably, the massive infrastructure will come up in one of the most seismically active regions on earth, which was pummelled by the 2004 earthquake and tsunami.

A home for rare species

Among other things, the book points out that Great Nicobar, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve since 2013, is host to one of the most important nesting populations of the giant, leatherback sea turtle in the northern Indian Ocean. The Nicobar megapode, a bird found only on these islands, makes its mound nests in the forests along the coast.

And two indigenous tribes, the Nicobarese, and the forest-dwelling Shompen, designated as a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group, have lived here peacefully for millennia.

Cloaked in verdant rainforest, fringed by pristine white beaches, and surrounded by clear blue waters abounding with sea life, the natural treasure that is Great Nicobar, the book argues, will be irreparably harmed by the ₹72,000 crore project that will include a transshipment port, an airport, a power plant, and a township spread over 160 sq km. Great Nicobar’s population, presently about 8,000, is projected to swell to a staggering 3,50,000 as a result.

If you want a glimpse of what Great Nicobar is today and what horrors lie in store for this fragile island, this book is the best place to start.

The Great Nicobar Betrayal; Curated by Pankaj Sekhsaria, A Frontline Publication, ₹499.

The reviewer is a former member of the National Board for Wildlife.