It is a welcome development that, in recent South Asian scholarship, several scholars have started questioning the given positions on Indian Bhakti and, based new evidences, textual and historical, are developing new insights into the area. In effect, the phenomenon of Bhakti is so central to the understanding of literatures and cultures of pre-modern India, now it appears more nuanced and complex than it was assumed earlier. Oversimplified views of Bhakti as some kind of ‘anti’ phenomenon (anti-Brahminical, anti-Vedic), no more holds water in the light of recent discoveries.

Ben-Herut’s book goes a long way in bringing greater clarity and precision to Bhakti Studies, particularly concerning the widely discussed Virasaiva tradition in Karnataka.

It is not without some scholarly apprehension that Ben-Herut uses the word Virasaiva in this book, as this nomenclature has become contentious in our times when one group of followers of the community prefer to be called Lingayats. He does not even attempt to resolve this tangle because the focus of his book is elsewhere.

Unlike a lot of existing accounts, creative and scholarly, Ben-Herut does not try to build a narrative about the 12th century origins of Kannada Shivabhakti. The modern versions view the period of the genesis of Virasivism/ Lingayatism in Utopian colours. They see the 12th century Virasaiva community as an exemplary fraternity based on the egalitarian ideals of cast/gender equality and distributive justice. Such versions of the past, instead of looking at the past in its own light, tries to see it from contemporary expectations.

Between the 12th century phenomenon and its later representations during Vijayanagar phase appeared a great Kannada poet Harihara, who was the earliest biographer of Shiva Bhaktas of Karnataka. Ben-Herut emphasises justifiably, the creative role of this poet as a bridge between Shivabhakti of the saints and society at large.

Ben-Herut explores both the subjective and objective dimensions of Harihara’s Shivabhakti. The details of this Bhakti are very much unlike what is claimed in Utopian oversimplification of 12th century Bhakti. First of all, Bhaktas in Harihara’s narratives are celebrated for only one reason: their unadulterated devotion to Lord Shiva. Their other human infirmities like sexual anomalies and aggression to Bhavis (non-Shaivite) fades into insignificance in Harihara’s scheme of things.

Bhakta has two roles, argues Ben-Herut following Hawley. He is both and example and exemplary. As an example he becomes a role model for other Bhaktas to emulate. But as an exemplar he is not a model but somebody whose actions others cannot emulate but look up to with awe and reverence. In ‘Kovuru Bommitandeya Ragale’ the protagonist along with 300 of his companions cut off and offer their body parts to Shiva as the expression of their intense devotion — an act reminiscent of Khandamundana Yoga practiced by Aghoris. This is how Bommitande becomes an exemplar more than an example. Even this gory act is condoned as it is done for the sake of of Shivabhakti.

At the same time, this Bhakti deviates from tradition as laid out in the norms of orthodox Hindu society. The response of Harihara’s Shivabhakti to caste and gender is examined in the context of several ragales of Harihara. For example, in the episode of Nagideva in ‘Basavarajadevara Ragale’ Basavanna proves that an untouchable is superior to a Brahmin. This recognition is based not on what we call egalitarianism but on Nagideva’s superior Shivabhakti.

The brick and mortar of the community of Bhaktas is nothing other than Shivabhakti. This recognition does not annul hierarchies outside the fold of Shivabhaktas.

Harihara’s poetry also addresses the positioning of Shivabhaktas via a vis ‘others’ ( Jainas and Vaishnavas). The story of Adayya foregrounds the relationship of Saibal and Jainas. He falls in love and marries Padmavati without knowing that she is a Jain. He goes through great trauma once he realises her identity.

The antagonism against Vaishnavas is underlined in the narrative about Shankara Dasimayua. Lord Shiva blesses him with a third eye which can burn down anything Vaishnavite, including the temple images of Vishnu. But Shiva also warns Dadimayya that he needs to temper his antagonism lest everyone else is destroyed.

What is the relationship between Shivabhaktas and kings? This is another recurrent theme addressed in the stories of Badavanna, Keshiraja and Harahara himself in later versions of his life-story. Though mutually supportive at first, Bhaktas and kings develop conflict of interests later. The essence of this relationship consists is neither blanket rejection nor acceptance of each other as is also the case with Bhaktas’ relationship with Brahminical temples, scriptures, rituals and values.

Just as Harihara’s view of Bhakti, though based on the works of 12th century saints, addresses broader questions than them, his signature genre ragale was a synthesis of the language of vachanas and that of non-vachana poetry. Its narrative exuberance and metrical adroitness make it an eminently readable structure whose language influenced the the poetry of the posterity in Kannada.

Ben-Huret’s inferences and observations not only invite us to rethink not only Kannada Bhakti but the whole of Indian Bhakti. I welcome this well-written, cogently argued book, as an invaluable contribution to Bhakti Studies and all the related areas.