New insights into Thiruvachagam

10 February 2022 17:33 IST

P. Saravanan’s new book talks about the timeless quality of the Tamil hymns

In his autobiography, En Charithiram, U.Ve. Swaminatha Iyer, the grand old man of Tamil literature, narrates an incident where he reads the Thiruvachagam aloud to his teacher, Meenakshisundaram Pillai, who was on his deathbed. When he came to the line Nunthu Kantru in the poem Thirukothumbi, he asked him the meaning and saw tears rolling down his teacher’s cheeks. When he insisted on knowing, Pillai just said, “The hated calf that was driven away.”

Some of those who have read Swamintha Iyer’s autobiography may look for this explanation in the commentaries on Thiruvachagam, which is a compilation of Tamil hymns written by the 9th century poet Manickavasagar. It could be Pillai’s own interpretation, as other commentators offer different meanings. But P. Saravanan, who earlier edited the essays on and autobiography of Swaminatha Iyer, has made a special mention of Meenakshisundaram Pillai’s explanation in his book, published recently by Sandhya Pathipagam.

Of course, Saravanan, assistant director, Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation, has included the version of all commentators of Thiruvachagam, including that of Dandapani Desikar.

In Tamil, there are many commentaries available in the Vaishnavite literary tradition. But the Saivites stayed away from writing on it, says Saravanan, “since they felt that the spiritual experience of reading it is unique to every individual.” He talks about another incident from the life of Swaminatha Iyer to drive home the point.

Iyer, whose name was recommended by Tamil scholar Thiyagaraja Chettiar for the post of Tamil lecturer in Kumbakonam college, threatened to jump into the Cauvery when a friend urged him to write a commentary on Thiruvachagam. ‘Who am I when a great scholar like Thiyagaraja Chettiyar feared the prospect of writing it,’ he had asked.

What lends more colour to Saravanan’s book are the stories and incidents. The writing is simple and hand-holds the reader into the spiritual world created by Manickavasagar with his hymns.

Detailed explanations

The book contains padhavurai — the meaning of words — followed by a commentary for each poem. There are detailed explanations about the topics under which the poems are listed. For instance, the book tells the reader what is ‘Arul Pathu’, ‘Anta Pathu’, ‘Thirukothumbi’ or ‘Thiruchunnam’ before going on to the commentaries.

There is also a glossary of Saiva Siddantha terms, without which it would be difficult for a reader to fully understand the volume of hymns. There is also a list of Shiva temples, proverbs, parables, and incidents that are mentioned in Thiruvachagam.

The greatness of the Thiruvachagam is explained by the fact that the Sri Lankan Tamil scholar, K. Sivathampy, known for his Marxist approach to literary criticism, has used the poem Thanthathu Unthannai in his book Drama in Ancient Tamil Society to express his gratitude to his teacher George Thomson, another Marxist.

Saravanan also narrates the incident of a Catholic schoolteacher who took solace in the words, ‘A broken and contrite heart, O god, thou will not despise’, and became a great admirer of the work.